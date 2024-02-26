Report: Malta’s influence in the European Parliament considerable despite delegation size

Despite having the smallest number of representatives in the European Parliament, Malta ranks second in the overall influence score and performs well across most issues, with strong representation in leadership positions and networks, according to a recent study by EUMatrix.eu.

The study, entitled the MEP Influence Index 2024, measures the influence that members of the European Parliament (MEP) have exerted over EU policy between July 2019 to February 2024.

As the current mandate is ending with elections scheduled for June, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, EPP Chair Manfred Weber, and S&D Chair Iratxe García Pérez ranked among the top 10 most influential MEPs since 2019.

The report also found that among the delegations of small countries in the European Parliament, the Maltese, Luxembourgers, and Portuguese are the most influential, while the Hungarian, Cypriot, and Italian delegations underperform.

The German delegation, meanwhile, is the most influential among bigger delegations and performs well proportionally to its size.

The study analysed tens of thousands of facts and figures to assess influence based on formal and informal leadership positions, actual legislative work, political networks, committee membership, and voting behaviour.

The report states that Malta has the second highest overall influence score proportionally speaking. Maltese MEPs have a strong representation in leadership positions and possess strong networks, exceeded expectations in legislative matters, and performed well on most issues.

Their influence is particularly significant on digital and green-focused issues like environment and energy. Moreover, they also have some influence on health, employment, and social policies, but their influence is limited when addressing topics such as agriculture, trade, and foreign affairs.

It also noted that following the June elections, MEPs from both the EPP (Nationalist Party) and S&D (Labour Party) groups are expected to “keep punching above their weight when influencing decisions in the next European Parliament.”

Among the Maltese MEPs, David Casa has been ranked among the top 20 MEPs who influence health, employment, and social policy legislation. On the other hand, Alfred Sant is among the top 20 MEPs who have an impact on finance. Among the young MEPs, S&D Vice Chair Alex Agius Saliba is also listed among the top 40 MEPs under 40.

The European People’s Party (EPP) is the most influential group in the European Parliament. However, members of the Renew party tend to perform better proportionally, especially due to their legislative activities and voting performance.

Regarding leadership positions, Renew and Socialists & Democrats (S&D) are in the lead, just ahead of the EPP. S&D and EPP members still have an advantage due to their network and the overall seniority of their MEPs.

The full MEP Influence Index 2024 can be found here.