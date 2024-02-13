Robert Abela ‘lied’ to journalists about undeclared Xewkija land – Cassola

Independent politician Arnold Cassola in a press release on Tuesday has claimed that on Monday, Robert Abela “lied to the people” and journalists when asked about a property purchased in Xewkija and his wealth declarations.

Discrepancies in Abela’s ministerial wealth declarations were first revealed by The Shift on Sunday. Abela omitted the new acquisition of a plot of land in Xewkija, and the money paid for it was not reflected in his declared bank balances.

Responding to journalists’ questions on Monday, Abela claimed the Xewkija property was part of a larger plot, including an adjacent property he had already declared.

“It is the same property that was bought through several contracts – one property next to another – this was declared most clearly,” he said. He called Cassola’s calls for a Standards Commissioner investigation unfounded.

In response to Abela’s claims, Cassola stated on Wednesday that Abela “has lied to the people.” The plot, known as “Ta’ Ħanżira”, is “totally distinct and separate from the [other, adjacent] Xewkija property which the Abela spouses had bought in 2012,” he said.

A contract of sale, which The Shift had already obtained before the article’s publication on Sunday, was also published by Cassola alongside his statement.

“As can be seen from the contract of sale of the Ta’ Ħanżira plot of land, this is a separate property and was only acquired… ten years after the [2012] house had been bought,” he noted.

The contract clearly states that a 500-square-metre plot of land was sold to Abela and his wife Lydia on 13 April 2022.

In his comments to the Times of Malta, Abela claimed that “what he declared was in complete conformity with the declaration of assets rules. I paid for it via cheque and did not pay a cent in cash.”

Abela’s 2021 and 2022 wealth declarations do not reflect or reference the purchase of an additional plot of land adjacent to his existing Xewkija property.

Furthermore, the declarations show that Abela did not sell any property in 2021 to fund the 2022 purchase, nor did his bank balance reflect a decrease of the €180,000 paid.

Additionally, his 2022 declaration, the last one publicly available, fails to mention the acquisition of more land in April of that year.