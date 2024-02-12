Cassola demands action from standards commissioner over prime minister’s missing €180,000

Independent MEP candidate Arnold Cassola has demanded answers from the Commissioner for Standards of Public Life and Prime Minister Robert Abela over the unexplained discrepancy in his personal finances and spending following the publication of his 2022 asset declarations.

Cassola sent a request to the commissioner noting that while in 2022, Abela bought land in Xewkija for €180,000, this is not reflected in the asset declaration. He continues that instead of the prime minister’s assets declining by that amount, they actually increased slightly, with no extra income declared.

“Since the prime minister does not have the gifts of the magician Houdini, it would be wise for Dr Abela to clearly explain to the Maltese taxpayer the origin of this unexplained wealth,” Cassola said in his letter.

In 2021, Abela reported some €375,000 deposited in local banks, rising by €12,000 a year later and a further €20,000 in new government stocks.

The asset declarations show no income other than the prime minister’s salary of around €65,000.

The contract for the land purchase states the purchase was made without a loan, leading to questions about where the funds came from.

Questions to Abela on the source of funds, why the purchase was not included in his asset declaration, and whether he paid for the land in cash were not answered.

Instead, Abela said, “The declaration of assets referred to is complete and correct,” declining to provide further details.

The parcel of land sits adjacent to a farmhouse owned by the Abelas, which just received the go-ahead to be turned into a boutique hotel. The couple also purchased another slice of property worth €135,000 in January 2023.

The declaration of assets for that year is yet to be tabled in parliament.