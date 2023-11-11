Marmara, Musumeci get more lucrative government consultancy contracts

Labour pollster Vince Marmara and former Nationalist Party mayor Robert Musumeci have been given additional state-funded roles, according to information tabled in parliament.

Following questions by MP Darren Carabott, the data presented shows that Marmara, a full-time lecturer at the University of Malta, also now works as a consultant for Culture Minister Owen Bonnici.

Marmara also manages several private business ventures, including Powerful Knowledge, Sagalytics and others, and is a full-time adviser to the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) on a €4,251 a month retainer.

According to his new contract, worth €22,000 a year, he has to squeeze in another 20 hours a week to advise the culture minister.

Marmara, known for publishing surveys in the Labour-leaning weekly It-Torċa, previously refused to reply to questions on who financed his political surveys.

At the same time, through various ministries and agencies, Marmara is regularly tasked via direct order to conduct surveys on behalf of the government.

The Shift reported that between 2013 and 2022, Marmara earned €1.2 million through government direct orders.

One of his partners in his survey business, Powerful Knowledge, is Frank Bezzina. He was Marmara’s Dean at the Faculty of Management and the acting president of Malta when President George Vella travelled abroad.

Meanwhile, Robert Musumeci, an architect, lawyer and consultant, is now consulting Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon.

He has been designated Scale 5, with a €35,000 annual basic wage.

Musumeci’s role with Falzon is part-time, but no information was provided on the required hours.

Musumeci has received a number of consultancy contracts and government assignments in recent years.

Most were from the Planning Authority and the Lands Authority. At the same time, Musumeci manages an architectural firm which secured a large number of Outside Development Zone permits.

He also runs RD Legal with former Lands Authority parliamentary secretary Deborah Schembri, which defends cases against the Lands Authority in court.

The pair earn tens of thousands of euros a year from this venture.