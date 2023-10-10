AirMalta no longer accepts bookings it can’t fulfill following The Shift’s report

The AirMalta website no longer accepts travel bookings past its official closing date following The Shift’s report last Thursday and questions sent to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana on when customers who bought flights could expect refunds.

In August 2022, The Shift exclusively revealed the government’s backup plan for AirMalta, making it clear that the closure of the national airline was imminent. The closure was formally announced earlier this month, but despite the last flight being scheduled for 30 March 2024, the website still took bookings and payments for flights after that date.

Last Thursday, The Shift reported that none of the newly-booked flights can be transferred to the new, unbranded airline. The government said any flights booked after 31 March 2024 would be refunded to customers, but there was no word on when this would happen.

Questions sent to Finance Minister Clyde Caruana asking when customers can expect to receive refunds for unfulfillable flights were not answered, but as of Monday, the site was no longer taking bookings.

He also did not reply to questions on how much was owed to customers for flights that will never take off.

Caruana and Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on 2 October a ‘seamless’ transition between the airlines, although so far, there seems to be several potential hurdles to be overcome.

KM Malta Airlines plc., the government company set to replace Air Malta plc. as the national carrier, is expected to bid for the ‘Air Malta’ branding and livery in an upcoming public tendering process.

The branding currently belongs to another government company, IP Holding, as it was sold off in 2019 as part of a creative accounting exercise by disgraced former tourism minister Konrad Mizzi in an attempt to show AirMalta as profitable.

The European Commission prohibited the direct transfer of Air Malta plc.’s assets in its state-aid negotiations with the government, and has been clear that the two airlines must be different entities.

Asked for more details on the tendering process, including information on the criteria and any assurances the government has that the new national airline will win the tender and bear the same branding, Caruana did not reply.