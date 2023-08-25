News

Some items have been cleared from the rooftop but the Iniala Hotel's illegal structure still in place.

Iniala Hotel partially clears rooftop irregularities

The Shift Team
August 25, 2023 12:29

The irregular structures recently observed on the rooftop of the Iniala Hotel on Valletta’s iconic St Barbara Bastion have now been cleared.

After images were published by The Shift showing irregular activity on another part of the roof of the five-star hotel – including a new bar, tiling and railings ready to be installed without a permit – the situation has now been rectified.

New pictures of the area show the hotel’s owner, Mark Weingard, has delivered on his promise and the rooftop has now been completely cleared and returned to its original state.

Iniala Hotel’s rooftop before.

When the irregularities were first reported, Weingard had played them down by explaining there were no plans for any permanent structures and that the items had been temporarily placed there. They have all been removed now.

Iniala Hotel’s rooftop after.

But a solution for the illegal structure built on another part of the roof that is still serving as an outside rooftop fine-dining facility has not yet been found.

The structure – a large, permanent and closed-in retractable glazed enclosure with a canopy on the roof terrace – is still in place without a permit and the hotel is attempting to have it sanctioned.

The application has drawn an objection from UNESCO, which has insisted the whole structure should be dismantled because it is marring Valletta’s skyline.

This is also the position of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage when it harshly criticised the irregular development, which is still used daily as a Michelin-star restaurant.

The Planning Authority has so far not issued an enforcement notice that would require the hotel to either dismantle the structure or be subject to daily fines.

                           
                           
                               
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wenzu
wenzu
1 hour ago

The owner of this hotel obviously assumes that if Borg can keep his illegal pool, I can keep my illegal structure!

0
Reply
simon oosterman
simon oosterman
58 minutes ago

Unless the daily fines will be doubling every month, it is much more profitable to keep the restaurant humming and pay the daily fine than to remove the structure.

0
Reply

Related Stories

News
SLAPP ‘bad actors include governments’ – EPP calls for stronger legislation
MEPs David Casa and Ramona Strugariu have called for
Sean Montebello
August 25, 2023 14:53
News
Standards Commissioner passes the buck on minister misleading parliament
Standards Commissioner Joe Azzopardi has passed the buck to
The Shift Team
August 25, 2023 13:35
Load More

Our Awards and Media Partners

Award logo Award logo Award logo