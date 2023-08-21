Daughter of Ian Borg’s chief canvasser put on Michael Falzon’s payroll

Adreana Zammit, the young and relatively inexperienced lawyer and daughter of Minister Ian Borg’s chief canvasser Jesmond Zammit, has now been enrolled as a consultant for another ministry following a scandalous contract that was rescinded two years ago on the Prime Minister’s orders.

According to the latest information published in the Government Gazette, the lawyer who graduated in 2019 is now providing Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon with consultancy services and is being paid €6,000 for her services over an unspecified period of time.

Zammit, who specialised in aviation law, is guiding the ministry on its investigations into the abuse of social benefits.

Zammit hit the headlines in 2021 when an investigation conducted by The Shift revealed she had been recruited as a lawyer at Transport Malta before she even graduated.

Ian Borg had shrugged off responsibility for the contract and said he had nothing to do with it and Prime Minister Robert Abela, still in his early days at Castille, ordered Transport Malta to cancel it.

The contract was re-written a few months later and Zammit was placed on a €73,000 consultancy contract barely a year after graduation.

Her father, Jesmond Zammit, was the chief consultant and canvasser for then-Transport Minister Ian Borg at the time. He served as the main link between Ian Borg and Transport Malta and is known to have been involved in many scandals at the agency.

The newest list of Michael Falzon’s ministry’s direct orders reveals other interesting contracts handed out to acquaintances and friends.

These include €10,000 for Aaron Grech, a Central Bank official and the Deputy Chief of the Statistics Authority, €62,000 for David Spiteri Gingell, who has been on the state payroll for years, for ‘consultancy and project management’, and two direct orders for the IDEA Group owned by the former MCAST President Silvio Debono, who was forced to resign following various allegations of wrongdoing that included conflicts of interest.