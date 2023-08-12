Transport Malta driving test whistleblower willing to testify – Cassola

Independent politician Arnold Cassola this afternoon said he has been in touch with the interpreter/translator who blew the whistle on the latest driving test racket at Transport Malta and that he is willing to testify in ongoing court proceedings.

Investigations into the alleged racket were triggered by an email sent to the police in 2020 by the translator, who at the time was being regularly engaged by the transport authority to assist foreign candidates who did not know Maltese or English during theory tests.

The translator’s job is to read out and translate questions, but he claimed that Transport Malta official Clint Mansueto contacted him on several occasions to instruct him to indicate the correct answers for certain students.

Cassola said the interpreter no longer lives in Malta but is still willing to give testimony.

He also said that before sending the email that sparked off investigations, the translator tried to report the situation at Transport Malta to different government representatives but no one took any action.

These included former minister Carmelo Abela, Sandro Craus from the Office of the Prime Minister, Jesmond Zammit from then-transport minister Ian Borg’s secretariat and parliamentary secretary responsible for Identity Malta Alex Muscat.

Craus was the head of customer care at the OPM who had given Daphne Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma his phantom government job on OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri’s instructions.

‘Customer Care’ instructions for Transport Malta officials – whether about jobs, promotions, procurement or anything else – were almost always passed on directly through Minister Borg’s chief advisor Jesmond Zammit, who has been involved in a number of other scandals

The whistleblower said he had also tried to set up a meeting with Minister Borg to report what was going on directly to him but he was always referred to subordinates.

“This person is ready to testify in front of the Magistrate who is handling the case,” Cassola said. “If the said magistrate deems it useful, I can provide her with the contacts of this potential witness.”