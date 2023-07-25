Failed Enemalta and Air Malta chair given new task at €60 million ITS Campus

Former Enemalta and Air Malta chairman Charles Mangion – on whose watch the two state companies were implicated in multimillion-euro scandals, corruption and failures – has been given a new government appointment.

This time he has been placed by Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo as the chairman of ITS New Campus Ltd – a state company responsible for the long-promised €60 million new ITS campus at Smart City.

Announced in the Government Gazette last week, the former Labour minister will be accompanied in his new deployment by a board inundated with directors hailing from the minister’s district.

Former Nationalist Party International Secretary John Bonello, who moved over to the Labour Party, was made company secretary. He was recently also appointed as the government’s representative on the board of Lombard Bank, among other appointments.

Promised in 2015, works on the new ITS campus are still to see the light of day.

While millions of euros in EU funding originally made available for the project was cut a few weeks ago and diverted to other projects, Bartolo recently told Parliament that the new campus is still on the cards and is now expected to be ready by 2026.

In the meantime, millions have already been spent on plans, with architect Colin Zammit, for example, being given a €700,000 direct order to produce the campus’ new designs.

Charles Mangion, who had failed to make it to Parliament in 2013 and was ousted by his nephew, now Minister Silvio Schembri, was made Enemalta chairman by disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi.

On his watch, Enemalta was partially sold to the Chinese government while the procurement of the new gas-fired power station and the scandalous Montenegro wind farm project took place.

In 2017, Mizzi also made Mangion the chairman of Air Malta – once again expanding its routes and reversing measures implemented only a few years earlier by then-minister Edward Zammit Lewis – and the national airline continued to nosedive.

In 2018, after some three years of failing to publish its accounts, Mizzi and Mangion announced a €1.2 million profit. This later resulted to be false and the product of a book cooking exercise, confirmed later by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.

The national airline is now expected to wind down soon after the end of summer.