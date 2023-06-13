Enemalta knew it was paying three times the price for Montenegro wind farm

An Enemalta internal audit report on its corruption-riddled purchase of the Mozura wind farm in Montenegro showed the state corporation knew full well that it was paying a heavily exaggerated price for the deal struck by disgraced prime minister Joseph Muscat and former energy minister Konrad Mizzi.

Maltese and Chinese state-owned energy company Enemalta has been forced to hand over the internal report thanks to freedom of information requests filed independently by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation and Times of Malta.

The audit report by Mamo TCV Advocates was concluded in 2021 but was kept under wraps by Enemalta until now. Energy Minister Miriam Dalli also tabled a copy of the report in Parliament on Monday following a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Mark Anthony Sammut.

Enemalta had purchased the Montenegro wind farm concession for €10.3 million in December 2015 – three times the €2.9 million paid just two weeks earlier by Cifidex, the anonymous offshore vehicle registered in Seychelles.

The Ultimate Beneficial Owner of Cifidex was Turab Musayeva, who was on the ElectroGas board of directors alongside Yorgen Fenech at the time of the share transfer to Enemalta, an investigation by The Times of Malta and Reuters had uncovered.

The investigation showed how Fenech secretly made €4.6 million from the deal through his once company 17 Black.

The 2021 audit report kept under lock and key until Monday evening found, incredibly, that Enemalta knew that Cifidex was itself still in the process of acquiring the Mozura wind farm for €2.9 million when it purchased the shares from Cifidex for more than triple that amount.

Offshore companies Cifidex Ltd and 17 Black Ltd were at the centre of a corrupt deal. SOCAR’s Musayev, who represented Azerbaijan’s interest in ElectroGas Malta Ltd., used Cifidex to purchase 99 per cent of the shares in Montenegro’s Mozura wind farm for €2.9 million in 2015.

Two weeks later, Musayev used the same offshore company to sell the shares to Enemalta plc for €10.3 million. Cifidex purchased the wind farm shares with €3 million borrowed from 17 Black Ltd. After Cifidex sold the shares to Enemalta, the offshore company repaid the €3 million to 17 Black plus an additional €4.6 million “profit share”.

But such was Enemalta’s apparent faith in Cifidex that it did not even carry out any sort of proper due diligence into the beneficial ownership of Cifidex to identify any potential conflicts of interest, nor did it seek a legal opinion from a reputable law firm confirming that the shares in Cifidex could be legally sold without hindrance.

Not only that, but the purchase agreement included a non-standard limitation on liability that protected Cifidex from any subsequent claims of overpayment. Moreover, there had been no policies or standards whatsoever in place to guide commercial acquisitions.

Board members were also allowed to use their personal email accounts to conduct company business, and emails of executives who left the company after their involvement in the dubious transaction were deleted.

After the refusal of freedom of information requests audit report were refused in 2021 and 2022, the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation took its case to the Information and Data Protection Commissioner who ruled that the report should be released.

Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia also filed an appeal on behalf of Times of Malta as part of a legal support programme for journalists set up and run by the Foundation.

In December 2021, the parliament of Montenegro announced an inquiry into the Mozura wind-farm deal.

Vice-President of the Assembly Branka Bošnjak said the investigation was motivated by, “The fact that this is a major international corruption scandal” and that “there is very important evidence of multimillion-dollar corruption in the project that will cost the state Є115 million through a subsidised electricity contract for 12 years”.

The full audit report can be downloaded here.