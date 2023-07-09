Government airline hiring former Air Malta pilots given golden handshake to ‘retire’

Some former Air Malta pilots, who accepted to ‘retire’ in exchange for a generous taxpayer-funded golden handshake running into hundreds of thousands of euros only a few months ago, are already back on the books of another airline owned by the Maltese government.

According to the rules set in the Early Retirement Scheme (ERS), pilots who take up the offer are prohibited from working for any government entity for at least three years. Yet some pilots have already found a way to circumvent the rules.

Investigations by The Shift show that at least three former Air Malta pilots benefitting from the ERS are now flying aircraft operated by Malta MedAir, a one-plane charter airline fully owned by the Maltese government.

However, instead of being recruited directly by Malta MedAir, which would put them in direct conflict with the golden handshake rules they signed, they are being hired through Brookfield Aviation International. This UK-registered company provides pilot services to airlines.

The sources said that pilots Bruce Pace, Leslie Vassallo and Arthur Busuttil, until a few months ago working full-time with Air Malta, are being contracted by the UK company to give specific flying services to Malta MedAir. They also said the pilots can still work from their base in Malta while assigned to Malta MedAir.

Air Malta pilots are currently contesting decisions by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and Chairman David Curmi over what sources described as a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ 33% wage cut while facing redundancy.

“Some privileged pilots paid to retire are instead serving another government airline against the rules, in a roundabout way,” one stressed.

Questions sent to the Finance Ministry and Malta MedAir remained unanswered.

PBS Executive Chairman Mark Sammut, also the Chairman of Malta MedAir, refuses to confirm that the government company has helped ‘fix’ the recruitment of the three former Air Malta pilots with the British service provider.

The sources added that apart from flying Malta MedAir flights, the former Air Malta pilots are also contracted by the government to pilot flights for other airlines.

These include flights operated regularly to Libya and other North African countries by another new Airline, Medsky Airways, which uses the services of Malta MedAir to operate some of its routes.

This year, taxpayers have already forked out more than €60 million in golden handshakes so the government could shed half of Air Malta’s staff to make the national airline leaner and try to save it from bankruptcy.

Another 229 Air Malta employees were transferred onto the government’s payroll as part of this exercise.

Still, the plan has so far failed, with Chairman David Curmi admitting that the company will be folded by the end of this year. He was later publicly reprimanded by Minister Caruana, who insisted that plans were still ‘works in progress’.