Lands Authority won’t publish Parliamentary Secretary’s wife’s contract

The Lands Authority has refused to disclose the engagement contract of Maxiline Bonnet – wife of Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Chris Bonnet – with the argument that she does not occupy a senior position of any public interest.

Following The Shift’s reports that the Parliamentary Secretary’s wife has been given no less than four different government positions, the Lands Authority was asked to provide her contract and working conditions to establish how Bonnet, a lawyer by profession, manages to juggle four jobs at the same time.

But the Authority, which is being micromanaged by Lands Minister Silvio Schembri, has refused to divulge information about her role as ‘Senior Professional Officer – legal’ by citing exceptions to the Freedom of Information Act.

According to the Authority, since Bonnet does not occupy a headship post and does not take managerial decisions, her conditions and engagement contract are not in the public interest.

Apart from her full-time job at the Authority’s legal department, which has been made dependent on external lawyers, Maxiline Bonnet was also given a part-time contract as a person of trust with Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo.

While the PS’ wife has no expertise in any of the sectors within Refalo’s portfolio, she is being paid an extra €1,000 a month for just 10 hours of work at Refalo’s private secretariat.

According to the Ministerial Code of Ethics, Cabinet members’ relatives are not allowed to be engaged or be given positions by ministers or parliamentary secretaries.

However, today’s Cabinet members have found a creative way to circumvent the rules by having their relatives engaged by their colleagues instead.

Maxilene Bonnet is not alone in this interpretation of the code of ethics and others have done the same in relation to their spouses, girlfriends or even siblings.

These include Ministers Chris Fearne, Jo Etienne Abela, Roderick Galdes, Clayton Bartolo, Clint Camilleri and others.

Apart from her appointments from Anton Refalo and Silvio Schembri, Bonnet was also appointed as board secretary of the Asset Recovery Bureau by Justice Minister Jonathan Attard and as a member of the Foundation for Maltese National Festivities by Minister Owen Bonnici.

Chris Bonnet – who is under investigation for using his official government car to take his family on holiday to Sicily – is a Parliamentary Secretary within the Economy Ministry, which is responsible for the Lands Authority.