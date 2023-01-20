News

Junior minister’s wife given fourth government job as Anton Refalo’s consultant

With the new position of trust, Maxiline Bonett is now receiving remuneration from four different government entities

 

The Shift Team
January 20, 2023 08:49

Parliamentary Secretary Chris Bonett is once again in the news, this time with the appointment of his wife Maxiline as a person of trust for Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo.

While according to the Ministerial Code of Ethics Cabinet members are precluded from employing their immediate family members – including their wives, children and siblings, Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Chris Bonett has found a way around the long-established rules and has had his wife named an Agriculture Ministry policy consultant.

A lawyer by profession who originally worked at the Office of the Attorney General, The Shift can confirm that Maxiline Bonett was given a three-year contract last September as a person of trust and part-time policy consultant for Minister Refalo.

She is to advise the minister on matters of agriculture policy matters, review current developments in the agricultural sector and develop market-differentiated advice, insights, and solutions.

A section of Maxiline Bonett’s new contract, which was obtained through a freedom of information request.

The Parliamentary Secretary’s wife is not known to have any specific qualification in the area of agriculture and is currently employed as a senior manager at the Lands Department, which falls under the remit of another of her husband’s colleagues, Minister Silvio Schembri.

Through the new consultancy, Mrs Bonett will still be able to keep her full-time job at the Lands Authority while earning an extra €1,000 a month for 10 hours of extra work for Anton Refalo.

These two positions are over and above the at least two other government appointments Maxilene Bonett has had since her husband was appointed Parliamentary Secretary.

Last June, Bonett’s Cabinet colleague Justice Minister Jonathan Attard appointed Mrs Bonett as the Asset Recovery Bureau’s board secretary.

Just a few weeks before that, Minister Owen Bonnici had appointed Mrs Bonett to the board of the Foundation for Maltese National Festivities.

Both positions are remunerated.

Despite having been in Cabinet for less than a year, the Standards Commissioner has already been asked to undertake two separate probes into Chris Bonett’s behaviour – over the use of his ministerial car for a family holiday to Sicily and over the way he was given ‘preferential treatment’ by Air Malta on a flight to London with his family.

Independent politician Arnold Cassola requested the probes and Bonett denies breaching the code of ethics in both cases.

                           
                           
                               
Mick
Mick
3 hours ago

Well looks like she’s in the best job for advising on “Make hay while the sun shines” her expertise is mostly in trough dipping!

1
Reply
Francis Said
Francis Said
3 hours ago

Another one to have to work on weekends to.
What a farce!!!

1
Reply
makjavel
makjavel
3 hours ago

This woman of trust has four jobs? Cleaning kitchens is not up her alley. Cleaning evidence is more like it. No offence to kitchen cleaners. But Kitchen Cabinets need consistent cleaning of evidence.

0
Reply
Bamboccu
Bamboccu
16 minutes ago

Halluwhom bi kwiethom lil Bonetts.
Ftakru li dawn fil kera qedin ghadhom iridu jixtru propjeta’ msieken.

0
Reply

