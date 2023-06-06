Half of Maltese unsatisfied with democracy in Malta – Eurobarometer

Half of the Maltese population is not satisfied with the way democracy works in Malta, according to the results of a Eurobarometer study with over 26,000 Maltese respondents conducted by the European Parliament throughout March 2023 and published on Tuesday.

49% of Maltese respondents chose ‘not satisfied’ with another 49% reporting to be ‘satisfied’ and 2% claiming to not know. Sentiment for how democracy works in the EU when compared to Malta was much more positive among the Maltese, with 61% saying they were satisfied.

The Special Eurobarometer study was conducted by the European Parliament across all 27 member states of the European Union ahead of the 2024 EU MEP elections with the aim of judging public opinion across the union about the European Parliament and life within the EU.

When asked about the main reasons to vote in the 2024 European Parliament elections, Maltese respondents overwhelmingly claimed that their vote would be cast to support a particular political party or specific candidate, with 61% and 52% respectively choosing these options.

The data shows that political party partisanship continues to be an issue among the Maltese, with only 34% saying they would vote first and foremost because it is their duty as citizens, landing the option in third place.

The average response among all other 27 EU nations placed this as the primary reason to vote.

Maltese interviewees said that the European Parliament should prioritise protecting human rights within the EU and worldwide and the defence of democracy and the rule of law.

Maltese citizens also showed much higher concern about climate change and public health when compared to the average European citizen, choosing them as the top two topics that the Parliament should prioritise.

When asked whether their voice felt heart in their home country, only 54% of Maltese respondents responded in the affirmative, down 27 percentage points since autumn.

The Eurobarometer study also questioned interviewees about current affairs within the Union, including the EU’s support of the war in Ukraine, the standard of living of EU citizens and whether respondents found difficulties in paying household bills.

Maltese respondents were slightly more worried about their standard of living when compared to their average EU citizen counterpart, with 62% responding that their standard of living has been reduced and with 83% believing that it will decline in the next year.

The study also looked at citizens’ sentiment toward current issues such as the war in Ukraine, with 83% of Maltese respondents somewhat or strongly approving of the EU’s support to the invaded nation, compared to a 76% approval rating across the rest of the EU.

The study involved 26,722 Maltese respondents from 15 years old and up with fieldwork conducted between 2 – 26 March contrasted with the previous study from Autumn 2022. The full results can be accessed here.