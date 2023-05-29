More ambassadorial appointments for the chosen few

The government continues handing out non-resident ambassadorial posts to a few well-connected Labour cronies and their family members while keeping a few other experienced diplomats in the loop to counterbalance its partisan choices.

The latest two appointments concern those of disgraced former Minister Chris Cardona’s former wife and the 29-year-old son of Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera, the sister of former minister Jose’ Herrera.

The two new appointees, who have never worked anywhere near the diplomatic corps, have already been showered with other government positions and consultancies.

Maria Cardona – a former legal associate of former minister Manuel Mallia and the mother of Chris Cardona’s children – has been appointed to serve as non-resident ambassador to Latvia.

Since Labour was returned to power in 2013, the low-key lawyer has been given various government positions including one at the Malta Gaming Authority.

She is already filling a number of government positions including that of the Corradino Correctional Facility Monitoring Board chairperson and a governorship of the Lands Authority, among others. She is also regularly listed as a government consultancy beneficiary such as the one she holds at Transport Malta.

Alexander Scerri Herrera, meanwhile, is 29 years of age with a few years of work experience and has been appointed as Malta’s non-resident ambassador to Lithuania.

The young lawyer has been placed on government retainers since he graduated from university and currently sits on the board of the Building and Construction Agency and Engineering Resourced Ltd, among other appointments.

So far, the judge’s son has made a name for himself as one of the lawyers tasked by the government to draft the government’s cannabis use legislation.

He also worked for some time at the legal office of his uncle, former minister Jose’ Herrera.

Parliament’s Public Appointment Committee, composed of both Labour and Nationalist MPs, also unanimously approved the appointment of businessman Roberto Buontempo, who administers the Church’s properties, as non-resident Ambassador to Hungary and experienced diplomat Joseph Licari to serve as Malta’s Ambassador to Indonesia.