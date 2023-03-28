Justice Minister puts his law firm’s employee on the public payroll

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard has put an employee from his private legal practice on a government retainer at his own ministry, according to the latest list of direct orders published in the Government Gazette.

The minister’s colleague, Axl Camilleri, is a young lawyer in his 20s who obtained his warrant in 2020. He is already advising Commissioner for Laws, former Judge Antonio Mizzi.

Camilleri is an employee at AGG lawyers, set up by now minister Jonathan Attard, former Labour reporter Charlon Gouder and Joe Gerada, the lawyer who allegedly accompanied former minister Chris Cardona on an infamous visit to the FKK Acapulco in Germany.

Camilleri is being paid €18,200 a year through a direct order. The contract was issued a few months after Minister Jonathan Attard – who, like Gouder, is also a former Labour TV reporter – was appointed to Cabinet by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

It is unclear whether the justice minister is still a partner in the firm at which Camilleri is employed. The firm still bears his name, but that does not necessarily mean he is actively involved.

Ministers are not allowed to carry out any work beyond their ministerial duties.

Minister Attard also gave contracts to some of his lawyer friends to advise him on unspecified issues.

Lawyer and architect Robert Musumeci, has been given a €19,000 direct order to provide “legal services” for a year. Musumeci is a former PN candidate who, since 2013, when the Labour Party was voted into power, became one of the Labour Party’s staunchest apologists.

Musumeci has received a plethora of government contracts to provide services to a raft of ministries and government entities in his capacity as both an architect and a lawyer.

Minister Miriam Dalli’s sister Veronique, also a former colleague of Attard at ONE TV, was also given a direct order to serve as the justice minister’s adviser. She is being paid €18,200 a year. She also represents the Labour Party on the Electoral Commission, among other government retainers.

Another contract was issued to DF Advocates for €30,000 a year. The firm is controlled by Jean Farrugia and Kevin Deguara, a lawyer-businessman known to be close to certain ministers, including former minister Chris Cardona. Both lawyers are involved in the development of a massive apartment complex at Smart City.