Prime Minister challenged to take action on Ian Borg and his illegal pool

The man who took a stand and challenged the authorities over an illegal swimming pool built by a senior cabinet minister at his residence in the middle of Santa Katerina Valley has asked the Prime Minister to take action to uphold the rule of law.

Despite the fact that almost a week has now passed since the country’s highest court ruled for the second time that Minster Ian Borg’s swimming pool was built with an illegal permit, Robert Abela has maintained his silence and avoided commenting on the embarrassing court judgement.

In a letter sent to The Shift and other media outlets, Noel Ciantar, who challenged the minister’s illegal development despite the obstacles he met, has asked the Prime Minister to act accordingly if he is in favour of upholding the rule of law.

Referring to the way Ian Borg proceeded with the development when he was fully aware that the permit – which was issued by the Planning Authority in such a way that it was condemned by the Ombudsman -was being challenged in court, Ciantar stressed with the Prime Minister that Borg showed a “serious lack of judgement when he proceeded with the development despite the permit having been referred to courts”.

“In a normal democracy, the minister would have been expected to act prudently, and to refrain from development until the courts have spoken, especially after the courts had already revoked a similar previous permit,” Ciantar wrote to Abela.

He added, “Now he [Foreign Minister Borg] has an illegal development, of his own making, in his front garden and right in the public’s view of the Santa Katerina Valley.”

Mentioning the “irony” that Minster Borg was recently presiding, on behalf of Malta, over the United Nations Security Council and insisting that Russia should abide by the rule of law and withdraw from Ukraine, Ciantar said that Borg’s personal disrespect for the rule of law does not do Malta’s image any favours.

Challenging the Prime Minister to show his mettle in view of this latest scandal created by one of his ministers, he asked Abela to explain what he intends to do to protect the country from the “bad sense of judgement by his Foreign Minster”, and to state what action he will be taking to “ensure that the illegality which results after the court judgement is removed as soon as possible and the rule of law is upheld”.

Ian Borg in total silence

Minster Borg has so far not reacted to the damning court ruling.

Asked by The Shift to declare his position and to say whether he will be resigning over the matter, the normally public relations-friendly minister ignored the questions.

Ian Borg, who was redeployed from infrastructure to foreign affairs after the last election, was the minister responsible for the Planning Authority when his irregular permit had been issued.

The court has now twice struck down the PA permit, which the Authority granted the minister against its own policies.

Borg’s original permit to turn an old dilapidated farmhouse into his matrimonial home has been declared as having been abusive. The Ombudsman had found the PA had granted the permit through a “grave error” while Ian Borg was found to have used “a somewhat devious method” to obtain the permit.

The way he acquired the land on which the pool was built at below market prices led to accusations of abuse by the original owner’s relatives.

Still, neither disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat nor his successor, Robert Abela, have taken any action whatsoever against Borg’s now twice-confirmed illegal development and his flaunting of the rules.