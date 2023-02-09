Public transport operator increases profits on ‘inefficient’ service

Malta Public Transport Services (Operations) Limited increased its operating profits to €1.3 million in 2021, according to its latest published accounts, in a year that saw lower patronage because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, the government will be increasing its subsidies for the Spanish Autobuses de León to a new record of €54 million this year, even though Transport Minster Aaron Farrugia recently admitted the service does not run on time and is inefficient.

In a recent interview, Farrugia acknowledged the tens of millions of euros being spent on public transport every year had not yielded any particular improvements and that traffic congestion remains at an all-time high.

Malta Public Transport company did not reply to questions sent on the latest government declarations about its service. But despite such a dismal assessment by the minister himself, the government is still increasing the annual subsidies.

Research conducted by The Shift shows that while Arriva was taking in an average of €8 million a year in subsidies, the new Spanish service is costing taxpayers almost four times as much at an average of close to €30 million a year.

Since its start of operations in 2015, Malta Public Transport Services (Operations) Limited has received a total of €229 million in state subsidies up to last year.

And subsidies are still on the rise, with €40 million in concession subsidies being paid this year, plus an additional €14 million subsidy for the free service now being offered to Maltese citizens and residents.

Budget 2023 has increased the subsidy by a further €2 million to €40 million, as compared with the €23 million subsidy it started with in its first year of operations.

This year’s budget also increased the subsidy for free bus fares by €5.4 million to €14 million.

A survey published by the Association for Consumer Rights People last month found that more were willing to make use of the bus service in Malta if there were to become more reliable, punctual and more frequent.

Almost half of those surveyed said they hardly ever used public transport, while close to 70% said they are still not willing to use the bus service even now that it has been made free of charge.

The results were referred to the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development’s civil society committee, which has drawn up a set of proposals for the Transport Ministry and Malta Public Transport to address the shortcomings.