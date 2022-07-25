Minister’s chief of staff appoints brother’s girlfriend in senior position at Lands Authority

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri has allowed his Chief of Staff Roberta Albanese Dalli to appoint her brother’s girlfriend to a senior position at the Lands Authority when no public call was made for the job.

The Shift is informed that Yanika Abela, the daughter of Hibernian’s FC manager Jesmond Abela, known as ‘il-Hutch’, was given the position of Senior HR Manager at the Lands Authority in May 2021.

Still in her 20s, Yanika Abela only graduated in HR a few weeks ago, over a year after taking the senior position at the Lands Authority.

Silvio Schembri is the Minister responsible for the Authority. He did not reply to questions on what role his chief of staff, herself engaged on a ‘position of trust’ basis, played in securing government employment for her brother’s girlfriend.

The chairman of the Lands Authority, lawyer John Vassallo, and the CEO, Robert Vella, also chose to ignore questions sent.

Minister Schembri already has a history of gross nepotism and a parochial approach to politics, basing his strategy on a ‘favours-for-votes’ system. This has irritated many of his parliamentary colleagues, particularly those who contest his districts.

Yanika Abela’s father is himself close to the Labour administration, having supported Parliamentary Secretary Chris Bonnet in the last general elections held in March as well as disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s recent bid for the presidency of the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association.

The Shift revealed earlier this month that Muscat gave Jesmond Abela a ‘projects management specialist’ job at Projects Malta in 2017. He did not turn up for work for more than a year due to injury, although he was fit enough to attend Hibernians FC matches, even travelling abroad.

He returned to work a week following The Shift’s story. When contacted, Abela said he did not want to answer questions, asking for an email instead. Yet he could not remember his email address at work.

Projects Plus, where Jesmond Abela is employed, and Transport Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, responsible for the organisation, also refuse to answer questions.