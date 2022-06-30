EXCLUSIVE: Scandalous deal as Robert Abela hands AUM public land at 47c per square metre

The government has secretly granted the American University of Malta (AUM) the right to buy some 31,500 square metres of public land at Smart City for a ridiculous price of €0.47c per square metre.

The draft deed for the AUM to swap public land given to it in Zonqor, Marsascala, to Smart City, which was presented in parliament last week, includes a catch that will mean millions in profit for the Jordanian construction company behind the AUM project.

The original 2015 deed, through which the government passed 31,000 square metres of pristine land in Marsascala to the AUM on a temporary emphyteusis for 99 years, includes a clause that specifies that the Zonqor land “may not, under any circumstances, be converted to a perpetual emphyteusis”.

Prime Minister Robert Abela is now overturning this condition, to permit Sadeen Education Investment Ltd to convert the title of the land from temporary to perpetual emphyteusis for just €0.47c per square metre.

The Jordanian owner can now convert the newly acquired land as ‘freehold’ for the ridiculous sum of €14,827.

Property market experts told The Shift that conservative estimates show that the land being given to the AUM to be used for commercial purposes has a minimum market value of over €63 million.

“This agreement is shameless and it means that the government is giving out public Maltese land for free to a Jordanian businessman,” an experienced property agent told The Shift.

From ICT city to real estate sold cheap

According to the draft deed, which now needs the approval of parliament, the government also agreed to let the AUM keep its current Bormla campus, which has attracted less than 200 students in four years and build a new campus in Smart City instead of Marsascala.

To reach this settlement, intended to placate public opposition in Malta’s most pro-Labour districts, Robert Abela has held secret talks with both the AUM and the Dubai Sheiks owning Smart City to find a ‘solution’ to the problem.

While the AUM did not meet its obligations in the 2015 deed, as it never managed to attract the number of students promised, it will still be acquiring 31,500 square metres of public land to build its promised campus. It will now be making additional tens of millions through Abela’s concession.

The new deed presented to parliament does not exclude the possibility that the Jordanians can eventually sell the land or use the buildings they are supposed to build for other purposes, such as tourism.

The new deed also removed a clause obliging the AUM to have 4,000 students by its tenth year of operations.

At the same time, the owner of the Smart City project – the government of Dubai – also made a killing out of the prime minister’s negotiations.

The Dubai government has breached all its obligations in a 2007 contract – the land at Kalkara was given to them at a low cost because it was intended to be used for an ICT city and not for real estate and residential purposes.

The 2007 contract for Smart City signed by a Nationalist government gives the government the right to take back the land and stop the deal. But instead of imposing multi-million-euro fines on the Smart City owners for breach of contract, the government is now agreeing to change the parameters of the project through a new Master Plan.

While the government has not yet presented the agreement it made with Smart City to parliament, The Shift has already revealed that the Masterplan will shift towards more real estate and less ICT.

All this is going to be permitted by the prime minister with the excuse that the government has taken back two plots from Smart City to use them for a new ITS campus and the other to sell to the AUM.

According to the 2007 deal, the ICT Smart City project had to be completed by 2022 and employ some 5,600 in ICT-related jobs.

Nothing has been achieved except for the construction of an office building, mostly leased out to government entities, and the selling of a plot for a retail and residential building known as The Shoreline.