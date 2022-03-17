Igaming website owned by Malta-licensed Winzon Group blacklisted by Belgian Gaming Commission

Casinodep.com, an Igaming website operated by Malta-licensed Winzon Group is the latest to be included in the Belgian Gaming Commission’s blacklist.

The blacklist, updated on Wednesday, lists online betting and gaming operators in Belgium, operating without the relevant licences issued by the commission.

Winzon Group Ltd is owned by Latvian nationals Dmitrijs Kuznecovs and Maksims Terehovics. Lawyer David Meli is the company director, according to the Malta Business Registry. The company owns some 23 website addresses, Malta Gaming Authority documents show.

Should the listed websites continue to operate within Belgium, they could be subject to fines of between €100 and €100,000, while players making use of such unlicensed websites could also face criminal charges and fines of between €26 to €25,000, the commission’s website warns.

The commission’s list has included other websites hailing from Malta-licensed companies throughout the past year. Three of the four gambling sites most recently added to the Belgian Gaming Commission’s blacklist of unlicensed online gambling websites – Locowin.com, Kajot-casino.com and Westcasino.com – are Malta-licensed companies.

The website’s blacklisting is just the latest in wrongdoings linked to Malta’s Igaming industry – which has been embroiled in controversial scandals over the years.

In February, The Shift reported that Malta-based Genesis Global Ltd was fined £3.8 million (€4.5 million) following a two-year investigation that identified several breaches in anti-money laundering and social responsibility regulations that occurred in 2020.

Last August, another gaming company, Bet90 Sports, was highlighted as potentially being linked to the illegal proceeds of one of the biggest-ever online financial scams.

The Belgian Gaming Commission is the official regulator of Belgium’s gaming sector.