Ministers responsible for film industry should ‘immediately’ set up working group with representatives

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) and the Malta Producers Association (MPA) have called for the “immediate” setting up of a permanent working group to discuss the state of the industry and produce a holistic strategy for it.

Following the launch of Vision 2030 on Monday by Tourism Minister, Clayton Batolo and Film Commissioner Johann Grech, the organisations said that they are of the opinion that the Ministers responsible for Film and TV should “immediately” set up a permanent working group that includes industry representatives to “discuss the state of the industry and produce a holistic strategy for the sectors that will give priority to the Maltese film and tv industry”.

In the statement, the two groups said that they welcome the overall intention of Vision 2030 – a series of investments aimed at turning Malta into a world-class film hub, and reiterated Bartolo’s line that the industry “must act now” to create an effective and sustainable film and television sector.

They added that the four pillars of Vision 2030 reflect the proposals that they have been advocating for, for years and noted that the future of the co-production fund, and whether Screen Malta will increase later in the year, still remains unclear.