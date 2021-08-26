Calls for justice mark 57th birthday of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

On the occasion of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s 57th birthday, tributes have been pouring in from those who knew her, worked with her, and campaigned for justice after her assassination.

Almost four years after her assassination by a car bomb, court proceedings against some of the accused killers are still ongoing and investigations far from complete.

Mandy Mallia, Daphne’s sister posted a heartfelt tribute that spoke of how loved and missed she is.

“Always at the heart of everything we do and never, ever forgotten, especially today, her 57th birthday.”

Dearest Daphne – always much loved, always deeply missed, always at the heart of everything we do, & never, ever forgotten, especially today, her 57th birthday, when she had so much life left to live, and so much to live for. Justice for Daphne is a must.#DaphneCaruanaGalizia pic.twitter.com/wV1BzugoQl — Mandy Mallia (@MandyMallia) August 26, 2021

She added that Daphne had so much life left to give and so much to live for.

Leading the international media organizations response was the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom, which renewed its call for justice for Daphne and an end to the continuing impunity for the “horrible crime.”

Today, #DaphneCaruanaGalizia could have turned 57. We once more renew our call for full #JusticeForDaphne and hope that soon the page of continued impunity for this horrible crime will be turned once and for all.#JusticeForDaphne #EndImpunity pic.twitter.com/ZCbr0HGK13 — ECPMF (@ECPMF) August 26, 2021

PEN International announced a poetry memorial comprising of a collection of poems dedicated to her. PENs international President Jennifer Clement said that the memorial was a “tribute to her courage and bravery” but also a reminder of the relentless threats she and her family have endured and continue to endure.

“Daphne Caruana Galizia was targeted because of her work because she dared to express her opinions because she refused to be silenced. She stood up against the highest levels of corruption and paid the ultimate price. Her legacy lives on. We stand alongside her family in their fight for full justice and accountability,” she added.

Rebecca Vincent, Head of International Campaigns at Reporters Without Borders, spoke of her heartbreak at having to mark another anniversary without justice.

Heartbroken to mark another anniversary in two cases that matter immensely to me, still without justice for either. #DaphneCaruanaGalizia should have turned 57 today, and Christopher Allen was killed 4 years ago today. We press on for #JusticeforDaphne & #JusticeforChris. https://t.co/xTDu2BUwhZ — Rebecca Vincent (@rebecca_vincent) August 26, 2021

“We press on for justice,” she said.

The Justice for Journalists Foundation commemorated her birthday by highlighting the importance of ending impunity and bringing perpetrators to account.

Today #DaphneCaruanaGalizia should have been 57 years old. The fight for justice for Daphne continues, as does the Justice for Journalists Foundation’s support for the efforts of international press freedom organisations to end impunity and bring perpetrators to the account. https://t.co/IbfT97xSqL — Justice for Journalists Foundation (@JFJfund) August 26, 2021

Reporters Without Borders called for everyone involved in the “heinous crime” to be brought to justice without delay.

#DaphneCaruanaGalizia should have turned 57 today, but she was assassinated in Malta nearly four years ago. On her birthday, we call again for everyone involved in this heinous crime to be brought to full justice without further delay. pic.twitter.com/OM2KYa67fX — RSF (@RSF_inter) August 26, 2021

Vera Jourova, the Vice-President for Values and Transparency at the European Commission said her thoughts are with all Daphne’s friends, colleagues, and family. She also noted that the Commission is working on recommendations to improve the safety of journalists.

Today #DaphneCaruanaGalizia would have had her birthday.

My thoughts are with her family, friends, colleagues.

When a journalist is assassinated, democracy gets hit too.

High time to act: @EU_Commission is working on recommendations to improve the safety of journalists. https://t.co/drdJfQzHmz — Věra Jourová (@VeraJourova) August 26, 2021

Locally, civil society group Repulikka spoke of their commitment to fighting for justice for Daphne and her stories.

Occupy Justice wrote that Daphne had inspired many people to speak out. They said that while they are unable to bring her back, they can continue to fight for justice for her and her stories.

#DaphneCaruanaGalizia was born 57 years ago. She should be here celebrating her birthday with her family. Nothing we can do will bring her back. All we can do is continue to fight for justice for Daphne and her stories. Thank you Daphne. You inspired many voices to speak out pic.twitter.com/CH62eX9ZbP — #occupyjustice 🍃 (@occupyjusticema) August 26, 2021

Today it was reported that accused killer Yorgen Fenech is expected to be questioned and charged with conspiracy to import weapons purchased on the dark web. It’s alleged he bought an arsenal including grenades, cyanide, machine guns, pistols and some 800 bullets online and paid for them with Bitcoin.

The news comes just days after Fenech was indicted for conspiring to assassinate her. He will face a jury on an as yet unknown date, on charges of complicity in murder and criminal association. Prosecutors are likely to ask for the maximum life sentence for complicity in murder and a further 20-30 years for criminal association.

At the end of July, the public inquiry into the assassination that the Labour Government and disgraced ex-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tried to block concluded that both Muscat and his government were responsible for her assassination.

Findings included multiple and wide-reaching failures in every part of the administration, state, government, cabinet, and law enforcement that culminated in a collapse in the rule of law and a culture of total impunity.

The 400+ page report also included various recommendations that would reform every aspect of government and its institutions as well as providing protection for journalists and rebuilding media freedom in the country.

Since the reports’ publication, no reforms have been announced and no action has been taken against anyone identified as being responsible or having failed to do their job properly.