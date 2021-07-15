The murder of Dutch crime journalist is ‘latest episode’ in deadly European series

Following the news that Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries has died after being shot in the head on 6 July, leading voices from the media world have condemned what appears to be a trend in targeting journalists who unearth criminality.

Christophe Deloire, Secretary-General of Reporters Without Borders, called his murder “the latest episode in a deadly series in Europe”. He said organised crime poses a major threat to journalism across the bloc.

THREAD #Netherlands: Dutch journalist @PeterRdeV has died of the injuries he sustained in a shooting attack on July 6. His murder is the latest episode in a deadly series in #Europe. Organized crime poses a major threat to journalism in the European Union. #PressFreedom pic.twitter.com/kRpqgWMtJh — Christophe Deloire (@cdeloire) July 15, 2021

“This gangland-style ‘hit’ follows three other murders in Europe in which organised crime is also suspected.” He referred to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 and the murder of Giorgos Karaivaz in Greece earlier this year.

“Europe is failing to protect its journalists,” Deloire added.

De Vries, the Netherland’s most renowned investigative journalist, was shot five times including once in the head while leaving a TV studio in Amsterdam. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he remained, fighting for his life for nine days.

During his career, he had investigated more than 500 murders and played a role in solving a number of ‘cold cases. He had been the recipient of multiple threats against his life, including those from Willem Holleeder, the “Heineken Kidnapper” who was convicted in 2013.

He also reported receiving threats from Ridouan Taghi who was on trial for drug trafficking and murder in 2019. De Vries was acting as counsel to a witness who was testifying against Taghi. The witness’s previous lawyer had been shot dead in Amsterdam in September 2019.

His family released a statement today stating that “Peter fought to the end but was unable to win the battle”. They said he passed away surrounded by the people that love him. “Peter has lived by his conviction: On bended knee is no way to be free,’” they added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her condolences to his family and loved ones and spoke of the importance of protecting journalists.

Deeply saddened by the news of Peter R. de Vries’ passing. I want to express my condolences to his family and loved ones. Investigative journalists are vital to our democracies. We must do everything we can to protect them. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 15, 2021

The International Press Institute noted it was “another heartbreaking moment for Europe’s journalistic community”. The organisation pointed out it was the second time this year that a journalist has been gunned down in broad daylight, within EU borders.

#Netherlands: The death of Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries is another heartbreaking moment for Europe’s journalistic community. Tragically, this is the second time this year that a crime journalist has been gunned down in broad daylight in the EUhttps://t.co/36iUusk1IY — IPI – The Global Network for Press Freedom (@globalfreemedia) July 15, 2021

Maltese MEP David Casa condemned the attack and called for action to safeguard journalism in Europe.

Saddened by the tragic news of the death of investigative #journalist De Vries after he was shot in #Amsterdam last week.

I condemn this atrocious attack and I call for concrete action to safeguard journalism in #Europe. — David Casa (@DavidCasaMEP) July 15, 2021

Belgian Member of European Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt, called him a “fearless journalist and fighter for the truth”. He added it was a blatant attack on those who dare to challenge organised crime.

Shocking and sad to hear of the death of Peter R. de Vries, a fearless journalist and fighter for the truth.

This was a blatant attack on anyone who dares to challenge organized crime.https://t.co/3yZRn0sja8 — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) July 15, 2021

Over the last four years, four journalists have been murdered in the EU.

In October 2017, Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated in Malta. In February 2018, Slovakian investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiance were murdered near Bratislava. And Greek journalist Giorgos Karivaz was gunned down outside his house in Athens in April.