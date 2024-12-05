Labour MP under investigation for dumping of personal data on pavement

The police and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) are investigating Labour MP Katya De Giovanni over the illegal dumping of personal data in Zebbug.

ERA officials were called to the village by neighbours on Wednesday evening following reports that the Labour MP left a whole mess on their road after dumping bags of litter outside her home containing personal data related to her clients.

According to the law, garbage cannot be deposited on the road for collection more than four hours before pick-up, and severe fines are imposed on those caught infringing the law.

To make matters worse, the garbage quickly spread all over the road due to the wind, with hundreds of papers with details of the MP’s constituents, their needs, and their addresses and mobile numbers flying around the neighbourhood for everyone to see.

The litter also included psychological health assessments of many of the Labour MPs’ private clients during her work as a psychologist.

De Giovanni did not reply to questions on the matter despite the litter involving classified personal data.



De Giovanni, a university lecturer who last year sued the university for not promoting her to a professor, was elected to parliament in 2022 on the Labour ticket.

In 2021, when she was the government-appointed chair of the Social Care Standards Authority. She recruited her 74-year-old father, Labour militant Anthony De Giovanni, as a junior legal officer at the government agency.

A former Labour Fgura mayor, Anthony De Giovanni had been sacked a few years earlier from the education ministry after he tampered with the Wikipedia profile of the Special Rapporteur of the Council of Europe, Pieter Omtzigt, when he was investigating the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.