Joseph Portelli selling warehouses without permit as government issues grants scheme

Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli is selling large industrial warehouses and garages he intends to build at Hal-Far, despite not having obtained a permit from the Planning Authority.

The planned development, which according to Portelli’s website is “selling quickly”, coincides with a new government scheme, issued a few weeks ago, through which Malta Enterprise will be distributing grants of up to €300,000 to help SMEs buy or rent industrial property.

Sources told The Shift that Portelli’s planned industrial project and the tailor-made government scheme “might not be just a coincidence”.

Last March, through PA02459/25, Portelli applied to turn a large field next to the government’s Hal-Far industrial estate into a mega-complex, including warehouses, garages, and a car park on the roof.

He did not use his or his company’s name to apply for a permit, but, as it has become his style, his involvement is hidden behind the name of one of his employees or associates – this time, Adrian Balzan.

The designs submitted by Portelli were produced by Gozitan architect Manuela Mercieca, a full-time architect employed by Portelli.

So far, the Planning Authority is still studying the proposal and has not yet issued its recommendation, let alone a permit.

Still, Portelli is signing preliminary contracts with new owners, with prices ranging from €700,000 to €23,000 for a small underground garage.

Portelli plans to construct at least 60 warehouses and garages.

When signing the preliminary contracts, buyers are being told to apply for the government subsidy, which is capped at €50,000 a year but can go up to €300,000 over six years.

The scheme, titled ‘support for the rental and acquisition of industrial space’, is targeted for manufacturers, artisans, mechanics and repair shops, among others.