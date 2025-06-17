Concerns mount over leadership at Arts Council following Dalli’s appointment, two executives leave

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) has voiced serious concerns over recent departures from senior leadership roles at Arts Council Malta, warning of a “significant leadership gap” and calling for urgent reforms to restore trust and transparency.

The strongly worded statement followed the resignation of two senior officials from the Arts Council Malta (ACM). The association described the individuals as “widely respected within the sector for their sectoral knowledge, experience, and dedication.”

Documents seen by The Shift show that one of the individuals is Mary Ann Cauchi, Director of Funding and Strategy.

It follows the appointment of Luke Dalli, son of former European Commissioner Helena Dalli. He was appointed in defiance of the Prime Minister’s directive in 2020 that the government’s top executives, including Executive Chairpersons or CEOs, would not be allowed to continue their private business or professions.

While the MEIA said it “fully respects their decisions” and “thanks them for their valuable contributions,” it warned that their departures come at a time when “stability, vision, and accountability are more crucial than ever.”

The MEIA is urging the government and relevant authorities to address what it describes as a lack of succession planning at the national cultural institution. It is calling for a publicly accessible, transparent succession strategy, merit-based appointments via open calls, and stronger governance protocols to prevent conflicts of interest.

In a direct appeal, the organisation said: “Public cultural bodies must serve the entire community, not partisan agendas to control narratives.”

The situation is compounded by controversy surrounding the recent political appointment of ACM’s Executive Chairman, Dalli, which MEIA has previously criticised. The association highlighted the “absence of a transparent selection process” and said such decisions are damaging public confidence in the governance of Malta’s cultural institutions.

“Since then, these concerns have been strongly echoed by our members and others across the sector,” MEIA said, “who have actively reached out to express their serious concern about the direction of cultural leadership in Malta.”

In a pointed remark, MEIA questioned whether the departing senior figures—both of whom are said to have “proven track records, strategic acumen, and earned respect within the community”—were ever seriously considered for the executive role.

“If not,” the group stated, “overlooking such internal expertise and commitment further undermines confidence in a system that appears to prioritise political alignment over professional merit and experience.”

The association said Dalli’s appointment was made “without public or internal calls”.

MEIA concluded its statement by reaffirming its commitment to constructive dialogue and pressing for “structural reform to uphold the values of good governance, transparency, and meritocracy.”