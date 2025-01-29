Developer Paul Attard moves closer to grabbing public land in Qajjenza

The Planning Authority is set to give another major push to developer Paul Attard’s plans to build his latest major flats project in Qajjenza, Birzebbuġa, on land owned mainly by the public.

While Environment Minister Miriam Dalli has publicly stated that Enemalta has no intention of selling the land to Attard, she instructed the corporation to grant its consent so that the Planning Authority can consider Attard’s latest multi-million-euro development application.

Dalli was elected from Birzebbuġa, where the former Qajjenza LPG bottling plant is located and on which Paul Attard, the MDA secretary-general, has set his eyes.

The rezoning application (PC00022/23), which aims to change the area’s development rules and set the stage for Attard and his company PLAN B to transform it into a massive apartment and commercial project, is slated for approval by the Planning Authority on Thursday.

‘Tweaking’ rules for greener spaces

In a departure from current development rules, the Planning Directorate, which studied Attard’s latest plans, admitted that his proposal did not conform to the area’s current height limitations.

Attard plans to build his blocks of flats, offices and shops higher than permitted.

Still, instead of following the rules, the Planning Directorate chose to take Attard’s architect’s suggestion to reach a ‘compromise’ allowing him to increase the height limits.

According to the unsigned case officer’s report, since Attard proposes to increase green spaces on the large plot and protect heritage (retaining a large concrete canopy), he should be allowed to build further above the current height limitation.

The office of Attard’s architect, Stephen Vancell, suggested the plans and the latest’ compromise’. They were originally drawn by architect Nadine Micallef, the wife of EU Commissioner Glenn Micallef and, until a few months ago, the right-hand man of Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Planning Authority hides public land ownership information

Enemalta and the Lands Authority own most of the land on which Attard wants to make his latest fortune through public land.

The northern part of the land is privately owned by the Mifsud family – including relatives of former PL candidate Alfred Mifsud.

In 2021, Paul Attard entered into a €12 million promise of sale agreement with the Mifsuds to buy their land, forming part of the former LPG plant. This acquisition is being financed through a public bond.

Still, to realise his project, Attard must seal a deal with the government on the rest of the public plot.

The government, Enemalta and the Lands Authority own 17,000 square metres of the 23,000 square metre plot.

For some unknown reason, the ownership information was omitted from the case officer’s report, which was presented to the Planning Authority Executive Board for a decision.

In the meantime, all three public stakeholders have given Attard consent to seek the rezoning of the whole plot, even though Minister Dalli publicly stated that she was opposed to this development.

Without her consent, the Planning Authority wouldn’t even be able to consider Attard’s application.

Until a few months ago, Attard planned to build the whole plot across the seashore, with high blocks of commercial space on the front.

Following opposition from hundreds of objectors, including the Birżebbuġa Labour local council, the plans were rehashed. Attard pushed his designs to develop the latter part of the plot and tried to leave the front as a public open space.

Still, his proposals include building on large parts of public land he does not own.

Questions to Enemalta about what it intends to do with this public land and whether it already has some ‘understanding’ with the developer were unanswered.

Qajjenza is the latest controversial mega-project Attard wants to develop on public land.

Just a few years ago, Attard ‘acquired’ a green lung in Mellieha Heights from the government on very favourable finance terms to turn it into tens of apartments.

The deal involved very questionable negotiations and an eventual tender issued by the Lands Authority, which gave the MDA secretary general the right of first refusal.

Despite the opposition and an ongoing inquiry, Attard still got his way and was issued the necessary permits.