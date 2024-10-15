Activists ask Auditor General to investigate land deals

A group of activists and politicians have filed a request with the Auditor General to investigate dealings between Lands Authority officials, former Lands Minister Silvio Schembri, and developers Anton Camilleri and Paul Attard regarding the sale of a public alley in St Julian’s and a plot of land in Mellieħa.

The Shift revealed on 6 October that the government had ordered the Planning Authority to start a partial review of the St George’s Bay local plan in St Julian’s to accommodate a project submitted by Anthony Camilleri, known as Tal-Franċiż.

This was the second time the government helped the developer achieve his aims. In 2022, the Lands Authority issued a tender to sell a small public alley separating the private land on which Camilleri’s project is planned, which was needed for the proposed development.

In the request, the group highlighted the low amount paid by both developers for public land worth much more than their final sale price.

Developer Anton Caruana was the sole bidder for the sale of a public alley in St Julian’s, set to become a tunnel of a height of 5.5m to service access to his proposed development at Villa Rosa.

The property was sold for just €134,000, and the deal was signed two days before the 2022 general elections.

Similarly, T&S Holdings acquired the plot in Mellieħa Heights on 50-year perpetual revisable emphyteusis for just €380,000 yearly. The land is valued at over €12 million.

The Shift reported in February 2023 that Paul Attard of GAP Holdings, who holds the role of secretary general of the Malta Developers Association had submitted a bid to take over a 4,000 square metre public green lung in Mellieħa Heights.

Camilleri is also a member of the MDA’s executive board. Former Lands Minister Silvio Schembri had admitted renting offices from both developers, which was also revealed by The Shift.

Schembri was stripped of his Lands portfolio in a surprise reshuffle in early 2024.

The request for an investigation in the two cases was presented by Il-Kollettiv Secretary Wayne Flask, academic and politician Arnold Cassola, PN MP Albert Buttigieg, Mellieħa Mayor Gabriel Micallef, Deputy Mayor Matthew Borg Cuschieri, and Mellieħa resident Olivia Gauci.

“These two deals have sold off not just public land but also the dignity and quality of life of the residents of Mellieħa, St Julian’s, Pembroke and Swieqi,” the group said. “Last week, il-Kollettiv called for an investigation into these dealings, and we have decided collectively to act out of respect and duty towards the residents.”

“Present and future generations are being systematically deprived of their natural right to fresh air, clean seas and open spaces,” Prof Cassola said. “Our lives are being destroyed by induced traffic and noise pollution. The incestuous pact between politicians and business moguls must end immediately.”

PN MP Albert Buttigieg, former mayor of St Julian’s, criticised the “government of fat cats,” saying that “once again, the government has decided to serve the few to the detriment of the majority. Instead of applications following the existing policies, the government is changing policies to benefit the developers.”

Mellieħa Resident Olivia Gauci said, “Residents are disappointed at the sale of public land in Mellieħa to be turned into a massive building. We would like to know how this land was transferred and who was involved. We are asking for transparency and for everything about this deal to become public.”

Her sentiment was echoed by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mellieħa. “For over 30 years, all attempts to develop part of this land were rejected, yet now, not only has it been sold, but at a price that warrants much closer scrutiny. We stand with the residents and urge those in power to halt this ill-conceived project. This sale, conducted in such a questionable manner, risks our quality of life and the integrity of our community. We’ll do our utmost to preserve this land for future generations.”

The group said they believed the Auditor General was the institution that would get to the truth regarding these deals.