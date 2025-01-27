News

The Portuguese artist at the opening of MICAS

€400,000 spent on Portuguese artist’s exhibition

The Shift Team
January 27, 2025 12:39

A temporary contemporary art exhibition by renowned Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos is currently ongoing at the Malta International Contemporary Arts Centre (MICAS) and has cost taxpayers €400,000.

Vasconcelos received a fee of €100,000 for her participation in the grand opening of MICAS last year and for giving media interviews.

In addition to her personal fee, the government allocated almost €200,000 for the exhibition’s production costs, €32,000 for unspecified “installation of works of art,” and another €25,000 for the “design and organisation of the project.”

The information emerged from questions in parliament submitted by PN MP Albert Buttigieg.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, responsible for MICAS, said an additional €22,000 was spent on a party organised for the exhibition’s opening, while €14,000 was spent on removing the works of art.

Minister Bonnici stressed the importance of featuring such a prominent foreign artist in Malta to enhance the island’s profile on the international stage.

Vasconcelos is an acclaimed contemporary artist known for her large-scale immersive installations. Her exhibition, ‘Transcending the Domestic,’ runs until the end of March.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Minister Owen Bonnici at the MICAS party organised by Phyllis Muscat.

MICAS, located in Floriana, was officially inaugurated by the prime minister last year during a lavish party that cost more than €225,000.

The Centre, managed by Phyllis Muscat, has been criticised for delays in the project’s completion and significant budget overruns.

Although the government has not yet provided a breakdown of the millions spent on the refurbishment of Osipizio in Floriana (which was supposed to open in 2018), MICAS has reportedly spent millions on acquiring works of art without proper accountability or transparency.

Malta’s Ambassador for Culture Francis Sultana

Artwork was also acquired from acquaintances and business partners of MICAS board member Francis Sultana, a Gozitan interior designer working in London at a gallery owned by his long-time partner, David Gill.

In 2018, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat appointed him Ambassador for Culture.

simon oosterman
simon oosterman
2 hours ago

OK, friends of friends, over budget, much delayed, but the exhibition is fantastic! Go see it!

P montebello
P montebello
1 hour ago
Reply to  simon oosterman

Where is micas? I know it is in floriana, but where exactly??

