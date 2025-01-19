PL’s contractor bags €80,000 direct order for MICAS launch, another €80,000 spent on catering

The Malta International Contemporary Art Centre (MICAS) opening event in Floriana last October awarded the Labour Party’s main events contractor, TEC Ltd, a direct order of almost €80,000, according to details obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

Another €80,000 was spent on food and alcohol during the two-hour no-holds-barred party, which has cost taxpayers a total of €225,000, all dished out in direct orders.

The event, organised by chairperson Phyllis Muscat, celebrated the project’s opening at Floriana’s Osipizio. MICAS was completed more than three years late and was millions over budget.

Labour’s mass events organiser, The Entertainment Company (TEC), owned by Charles Magro, was one of the main beneficiaries. The company received a €79,000 direct order for the set-up and logistics for the party. Magro was also paid another €1,000 from the same event through another of his companies, iCrete Ltd.

An abundance of food and free-flowing beverages marked Phyllis Muscat’s event. At least €80,000 was spent on catering, which was ordered from Taste History, a subsidiary of Heritage Malta.

Entertainment costs amounted to another €45,000. The information obtained also shows that Portuguese photographer Lionel Balteiro received more than €7,000 for capturing images during the event.

Ray Calleja, an artist and board member of PBS, was paid €5,000 to curate the event. The lowest payment went to Keane Cutajar, son of PN whip Robert Cutajar, who served as the event’s compere for €177.