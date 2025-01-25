New information points to PBS’ man on Eurovision being directly involved in competing songs

As the state broadcaster, PBS, denied claims that its top official organising the Eurovision Song Contest has a conflict of interest in the upcoming event, it has emerged that he was also involved as a songwriter in last year’s event.

Further information emerged from Patrick Jean, a Swedish composer who was one of the songwriters of Topic (Bla Bla) last year, performed by Greta Tude.

In a social media post, he said the PBS Head of Delegation was also one of the songwriters of a song that was participating in last year’s contest.

Patrick Jean inadvertently confirmed Bonello’s conflict of interest when he posted on Instagram that a PBS official was behind the song in the 2024 contest.

Later, Bonello’s name was deleted from the song’s credits, and he was listed only with his initials, “GB.”

The song, in which Bonello had an undeclared conflict, did not win the contest but made it to the finals.

Eurovision participants, including singers and other composers, told The Shift that everyone seemed to know about Bonello’s conflict except the PBS CEO Keith Chetcuti.

“Was last year’s conflict also a coincidence and a mistake?” a rival composer asked The Shift, referring to PBS’ recent denial.

The Shift reported that Bonello was one of the writers of a song competing in this year’s contest by a group called Kantera.

His name was listed on Spotify and Apple Music but was later removed from the credits.

While Bonello did not reply to questions by The Shift about his involvement in the the song Lalaratatakeke, lalaratakabum, his boss, the government-appointed CEO of PBS, Keith Chetcuti, immediately denied this.

Confirming that Bonello’s name was entered on the Spotify credits list of the song, he claimed that this was “a mistake.”

“Tom Oehler, the producer of Kantera’s song, inadvertently listed Bonello as part of the songwriting team,” Chetcuti claimed.

Bonello is not the only PBS employee listed as one of Kanetra’s songwriters. Joe Julian Farrugia is also listed. However, unlike Bonello, Farrugia is not directly involved in the festival’s organisation.

Bonello is the partner of Clara Farrugia, another PBS employee and the daughter of Joe Julian Farrugia.

Kantera’s song is quoted as one of this year’s favourites to win the festival.

