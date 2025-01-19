The Shift’s editor sues Robert Abela for defamation

The Shift’s editor, Caroline Muscat, has sued Robert Abela for comments he made about the newsroom’s work during an interview this week.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said his ministers were being investigated because “there is a fake news blog, Shift News, which specialises in reporting falsehoods. 90% of what they report contains falsehoods.”

He went on to say that the newsroom’s “only agenda is to promote falsehood and evil”.

Abela’s comment was made in the context of his decision to instruct the justice minister to amend the law to limit citizens’ capacity to request magisterial inquiries, saying the system was being abused.

Abela said, “These news reports were the only thing used to open these magisterial inquiries.”

The Shift’s editor said: “It is inconceivable that the prime minister of an EU member state lashes out and targets independent media in this way, aiming to discredit them, blaming them for the scandals exposed rather than the perpetrators”.

The prime minister has moved to limit citizens’ rights in requesting magisterial inquiries and called for immunity for public servants. “Clearly aimed at shutting down the exposure of the government’s wrongdoing, Abela has now shifted his attention to silencing those journalists revealing government corruption.”

She added: “Abela said The Shift is responsible for a lineup of ministers and public servants facing criminal charges. So, how is 90% of what we report false?”

Abela proceeded to attack civil society organisations by describing them as “a small clique of people trying to seize institutions and terrorise them.”

He encouraged journalists to “study this phenomenon of Shift News and others like them because their only agenda is to push falsehoods and deceit”.

His statement was condemned by international press freedom organisation Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

#Malta: We firmly condemn PM @RobertAbela_MT‘s attempt to discredit @TheShiftNews, an outlet led by RSF Award Laureate @muscatcar. While justifying a judicial reform that could hamper the prosecution of corruption cases, he called the media’s public interest journalism “fake… pic.twitter.com/4PqhAuDEcn — RSF (@RSF_inter) January 16, 2025

“We firmly condemn Prime Minister Robert Abela’s attempt to discredit The Shift, an outlet led by RSF Award Laureate Caroline Muscat. While justifying a judicial reform that could hamper the prosecution of corruption cases, he called the media’s public interest journalism ‘fake news’,” RSF said.