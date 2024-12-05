‘Understand your obligations’, organisations tell prime minister

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s statement in parliament about Malta’s press freedom credentials has been met with a strong rebuttal.

On 2 December, Abela spoke of ‘media reforms’ in an attempt to portray his government’s work on improving press freedom, ignoring criticism by national and international organisations on its failure in this regard.

He even attempted to discredit the World Press Freedom Index, published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and recognised internationally, saying it was agenda-driven and implying it was fed by “those who think the government does nothing good in this country”.

RSF responded by pointing out that the prime minister’s remarks in parliament “were indicative of his administration’s continued lack of political will to implement meaningful reforms to protect journalists and improve Malta’s press freedom record.”

The international organisation said it stood behind its findings, in which Malta was ranked among the worst EU countries for press freedom.

“We stand behind the findings of our World Press Freedom Index, which has been compiled through a rigorous process involving a panel of experts from each country, consistent with the same methodology we use around the world,” RSF’s International Campaign Director Rebecca Vincent told The Shift.

The organisation stressed that rather than addressing the “very serious issues” highlighted in the Index, the Prime Minister has attempted to deflect criticism and establish a misleading counternarrative that does not reflect the true press freedom situation in the country.

“Until the Maltese government begins to take its international obligations seriously and implement much-needed reforms, journalists will remain at risk for doing their jobs, and the public’s right to information will continue to be impacted as a result,” RSF said.

Yet Robert Abela told parliament that Labour has made great strides on press freedom and again deflected criticism on posthumous libel cases, such as the ones the family of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continue to face seven years after the journalist’s brutal assassination.

Abela said the report gave the impression that “the family of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia murdered in 2017 have been subjected to posthumous defamation suits. The statement gives the impression that these cases were opened after the death of the journalist, but this is not the case. They were inherited by the heirs.”

Daphne’s sister, Corinne Vella, told The Shift it was a fact that Daphne’s heirs have been subjected to posthumous defamation suits.

“That the libel cases were inherited from Daphne herself rather than instituted after her death is even more – not less – egregious, particularly since the primary witness is dead.”

She pointed out that the law enabling the inheritance of libel cases has been widely criticised and can be repealed immediately, independently of the government’s other proposed reforms.

Abela told parliament that needed reforms would have been implemented were it not for the need for additional consultation, referring to three Bills presented in parliament in 2022.

The additional consultation was requested for good reason – they are inadequate to address concerns and were pushed forward without the involvement of stakeholders. The result was criticised by national and international organisations.

Vella added: “The legislative bills the prime minister refers to were tabled in parliament without prior public consultation. This is what triggered the public outrage the prime minister glibly dismisses as a ‘political crusade’.”

Daphne’s parents, Michael and Rose Marie Vella, had said in a statement, “The process of reform is as important as its outcome. The government must recognise this explicitly and act accordingly. Reforms should be implemented transparently, preceded by a period of public consultation that should not be rushed for the sake of political expediency. Our daughter – and our country – deserve no less.”

On the seventh anniversary of Daphne’s assassination, 11 international NGOs also sent a joint letter to the prime minister, urging him to recommit to creating an enabling environment for Maltese journalists by fully implementing the recommendations of the public inquiry into Caruana Galizia’s assassination that concluded in July 2021.

The organisations, including the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom, the International Press Institute, and the Committee to Protect Journalists, said: “Our organisations have voiced concern that these legislative texts were not effectively open to scrutiny from media experts or did not meet international standards, rendering them potentially ineffective at protecting journalists who need support in the future.”

MEP David Casa, an advocate for press freedom, pointed out several reports by international organisations and institutions on the press freedom situation in Malta.

He referred to reports by the European Parliament, international and national press organisations, and the Council of Europe’s Human Rights Commissioner, among others.

“Robert Abela seems taken aback at comments that Maltese journalists struggle in the contemporary media landscape, without a hint of irony at the draconian firewall his government maintains to undermine access to information, going so far as to sue journalists to keep public interest information hidden,” Casa said.

He added it was “special” to see Abela attempt to take credit for European laws that promote measures “we have been asking for for years and years.”

At an EU level, Casa contributed to the Media Freedom Act – a directive that imposes national governments to implement better safeguards for journalists.

He criticised the implementation in Malta. “Where Abela’s government had the power to implement them, it left open significant holes in protection.”