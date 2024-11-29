Art for The Shift: 2024 online exhibition

The Shift’s annual art exhibition, ‘Art for The Shift,’ has launched online, showcasing a selection of art from top local artists donated to help raise money to keep the platform running and investigations going.

For seven years, The Shift has been pioneering investigative journalism in Malta, holding power to account, unearthing scandals and winning international awards.

A part of drumming up more support to ensure the continued viability of The Shift is fundraising events such as the exhibition, which this year includes the work of 24 artists, photographers and designers displaying 29 pieces.

They include Luciano Micallef, Celia Borg Cardona, James Vella Clark, Michelle Gialanze, Kurt Arrigo, Darrin Zammit Lupi, Anna Grima, Kevin Sciberras, Luke Azzopardi and many more.

Founder and Managing Editor of The Shift, Caroline Muscat, said: “We thank the artists supporting our work for democracy in Malta. The Shift is about pushing boundaries to create change. We’ve had many artists supporting what is now an annual event since our inception.

Funds raised will go to improving the product that we offer. We also have an ongoing crowdfunding appeal because we need to improve the delivery of our content on our site by bringing in new technology.”



The exhibit includes 29 pieces of work selected and priced by the artists who receive 30% of each sale, with the rest going to help keep The Shift running and the stories coming.

Spanning different mediums, including watercolour, etching, acrylic, oil, mixed medium, photography, and digital, the works include illustration, abstract, still life, landscapes, and more depicting or reflecting Malta.

Since its launch in 2017, The Shift has exposed some of the biggest scandals in the country’s history.

After years of investigation into the public hospitals’ deal, the three hospitals have now been returned to the public, following action by the Opposition.

The Shift has remained at the forefront of investigations that led to change. The latest is the scandal involving Amanda Muscat and former tourism minister Clayton Bartolo. It was The Shift that revealed her consultancy contract at the Gozo Ministry was dodgy.

The Shift is impact-led, relentless and fiercely independent. Our work has contributed to investigations by the police, the National Audit Office, the Standards Commissioner, and the European Commission.

The Standards Commissioner’s investigation on Ministers Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri came from requests based on what The Shift exposed. And we were the ones to publish the Malta Tourism Authority contract that led to Bartolo’s resignation only a few days ago.

We’ve filed hundreds of Freedom of Information requests to get you the information the government wants to be buried. For your right to know, we’ve fought and are still fighting over 40 legal cases by different ministries and agencies.

We’ve informed you of public land being given away for a pittance, the latest being Armier Lido, and how planning laws are being changed to accommodate particular people – like Tal-Franciz for the Villa Rosa project in St Julian’s and Prime Minister Robert Abela’s contractors for the boutique hotel he is building with his wife, Lydia.

There’s more, so much more that our small team of dedicated journalists have brought to light. Investigative journalism is our core. And there is much more to be done to expand the scope of our work and bring you more news and investigations.

By purchasing one of these art pieces, you support independent reporting, transparency and accountability, democracy and high standards of governance and the rule of law. You also support the artists who donated their work.

The artwork can be viewed online here.

If you are interested in purchasing artwork or would like to arrange a viewing, please contact The Shift on 9929 4188 or by sending an email to tcremona@theshiftnews.com.