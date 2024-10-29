Former permanent secretaries facing criminal charges retain government jobs

Two former permanent secretaries facing criminal charges, including misappropriation of funds, were not suspended from their public service as required by government rules.

The Shift is informed that Ronald Mizzi, better known as disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi’s right-hand man, and Gozitan Joseph Rapa retained top civil service jobs.

While resigning from his permanent secretary position following his indictment last July, Ronald Mizzi continued working at Silvio Schembri’s economy ministry.

Instead of a permanent secretary, he is now an ‘Officer in Scale 2’ in the permanent secretary’s office, keeping the identical pay scale and perks he enjoyed before his so-called resignation.

Mizzi did not reply to questions on how, despite facing serious charges, he has not faced the disciplinary process according to civil service rules.



Apart from the charges in connection with the fraudulent hospitals deal, Ronald Mizzi, a childhood friend of Konrad Mizzi, played a role in all the controversial deals led by Konrad Mizzi, including those of the gas power plant, the sale of the ITS land, and many others.

His girlfriend, Fiona Brinkworth, with whom he opened a boutique hotel while working with Konrad Mizzi, was appointed a director of Malta Strategic Projects Partnerships Ltd, while Mizzi was the permanent secretary responsible for the same company.

Former Health Permanent Secretary Joseph Rapa, who was also accused of serious criminal charges together with the minister he worked for, Chris Fearne, still occupies a top civil service post.

His new post is Chief Coordinator responsible for EU funds in the office of the Principal Permanent Secretary.

Rapa also declined to comment. Following media reports revealing the fraud and corruption related to the hospitals’ deal, Rapa asked not to be re-appointed as Permanent Secretary in 2022. Still, he kept his full salary and perks.

The Gozo Bishop removed him from the APS Bank board as soon as he was charged in court.

Ironically, Tony Sultana, the Principal Permanent Secretary, is supposed to uphold disciplinary procedures within the civil service.

The government recently introduced a discretionary option by stealth, namely, whether to suspend civil service members facing criminal charges, which means the rules apply depending on the person charged and their connections.

Prime Minister Robert Abela states that only severe cases should lead to suspension.

It seems the prime minister does not consider charges of corruption, misappropriation of funds, and fraud serious enough to trigger the suspension of a senior civil servant.