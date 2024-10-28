Opposition calls for resignations after court ruling lifting asset freeze

The Opposition has called for the resignation of Justice Minister Jonathan Attard and Attorney General following a court ruling lifting the freeze on Yorgen Fenech’s assets.

A notice on the Asset Recovery Bureau’s website, reported by The Times of Malta on Monday, shows that Judge Edwina Grima, who will preside over Fenech’s eventual trial, cancelled the freezing order earlier this month.

Fenech’s assets were frozen in 2019 after he was accused of being complicit in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Shadow minister Karol Aquilina said the decision was the result of “wrong” legislation the minister passed through parliament. The legislation placed the burden on the Attorney General to quantify the amount of assets that should be frozen, depending on the crime.

In Fenech’s case, the information was not submitted on time, leading to the Judge’s ruling. The Opposition said this was an example of “the incompetence of the Attorney General”.

The legislation followed a number of cases in which government members were accused of money laundering.

The PN had warned the legislation was rushed.

The Opposition said Justice Minister Jonathan Attard and Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg should carry responsibility.

“If Victoria Buttigieg does not resign, she will be abusing the independence afforded to her, and her failures will continue to weaken the Office of the Attorney General and the administration of justice,” the Opposition said.