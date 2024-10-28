Kamra tal-Periti president critical of policies affecting quality of life

Kamra tal-Periti (KtP) president called on the government to ensure that competent professionals head public entities and that quality in public spaces is upheld.

President Andre Pizzuto said the government must take ownership of the degradation of public space and recognise its impact on wellbeing.

The address was part of an award ceremony in which 20 architectural firms and public entities presented their projects to an international jury.

In a context in which architects are regularly criticised for shoddy work and poor design, Pizzuto spoke about the “magic and power of good architecture” and how the difficulties faced by architects in Malta are more accentuated than in other parts of the world due to the very high population density raising the theme of overdevelopment as a primary concern.

He was particularly critical of “public relations schemes” announced by Infrastructure Malta, which, like the “predictable debacle of Project Green’s green walls” before, will only result in a waste of more public funds that will leave no tangible community benefits in the long-term.

Pizzuto also called on the government to take heed of the public’s strong desire to implement the Msida Park project that the KtP proposed in June. “It is never too late to do what is right,” Pizzuto said. The government dismissed the proposal.