News

A holistic view of proposed mega developments in St. Julian's. Photo: ERA

Cassola points to impact on residents by developments at St George’s Bay

Noel Grima
October 9, 2024 11:28

Politician and activist Arnold Cassola said in a statement that government decisions will negatively impact the lives of tens of thousands of residents of Swieqi, Pembroke, St Julian’s, and Sliema.

He referred to the Villa Rosa project for which the Planning Authority was ordered to review local plans to accommodate developer Anton Camilleri, tal-Franċiż, and multiply the intensity of the project.

Part of the proposed Villa Rosa project as seen from Dragonara Road, Paceville. Photo: ERA

This follows another development in the area, what Cassola called “the monster” of DB Group, celebrated by both Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech.

“The destruction of people’s lives cannot continue, he said. Isn’t it amazing how the private interests of the developers are put before those of the residents?” Cassola said, adding, “The time has come for the Maltese to take to Castille in peaceful protest.”

                           

Fred the Red
Fred the Red
7 hours ago

PN – deafening silence so far…. Still in summer mode perhaps… or doesn’t want to irk Il-Franciz.

Joseph Tabone Adami
Joseph Tabone Adami
3 hours ago

Frankly, who among those responsible for the nation’s welfare cares a rotten fig about the inconveniences to be suffered by the residents in the St Julian’s and surrounding areas by the proposed monstrosity and all that it entails?

The Government does not, the Planning Authority does not, the infrastructure providers do not, the tourism bodies do not, the entertainment and catering entrepreneurs do not, the traffic management planners do not………

Must we expect the greedy speculators and developers themselves to care about the further apocalyptic destruction of the place and of the surroundings?

Why should these do – when there’s money galore for them in the offing?

