Gozo airstrip posing political problem for Labour

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri’s insistence on having a new airstrip in Xewkija to accommodate small aircraft is posing a major problem for Labour, and it has nothing to do with environmental or economic concerns, The Shift can reveal.

The stumbling block, which may turn into a political nightmare for Labour, is a nearby illegal cluster of houses and a batching plant, built in the 90s by the extended family of major Gozitan contractors Vella Brothers, better known as Tal-Malla.

These buildings stand right in the flight path of the new proposed runway, posing serious problems for the safe operation of the airfield.

According to Civil Aviation sources, the houses might eventually have to be pulled down to guarantee the safe landing of aircraft. This prospect infuriated the residents concerned, all members of the Vella family, who are now threatening Labour with their votes if Minister Camilleri proceeds with his plans.

‘Tal-Malla’ are the owners of Vella Brothers Right Mix Ltd, a large family from Xewkija known for their traditional staunch and unconditional support for Labour.

They all live in a cluster of illegally built houses beside their illegal batching plant in Xewkija’s Triq il-Gorgun, an ODZ area on the village’s outskirts.

All of the Vellas’ residences in the ODZ cluster have faced endless enforcement orders by the Planning Authority. Since Labour was returned to power, they have been pushing the government, particularly Gozitan MPs, to sanction their properties.

Some politicians promised them a ‘solution’ but are now warning them that if the airstrip were extended, they would no longer be able to make their case.

The Planning Authority had already spelled this out to them.

A member of the extended family, Rita Borg, filed an application to regularise her residence within the ODZ cluster through application PA402/22.

The Authority said the situation had become complicated due to the Gozo Ministry’s application to extend the airstrip.

In its consideration, the case officer wrote that due to the extended airstrip development, the process of possible sanctioning needed the green light from the civil aviation authorities as the cluster stood in the flight path of the new proposed runway, endangering safe operations.

The Shift is informed that the family now views the airstrip project as a barrier to their sanctioning prospects and is vehemently opposing it.

“The contractors are one big family living in the illegal cluster. They are influential in the Gozitan construction industry and control hundreds of votes that are usually given to Labour. They are not easy to convince,” a Labour councillor said on condition of anonymity.

“This is a big problem for Labour and the powers that be know it,” the councillor added.

In an unexpected eleventh-hour development last week, just a few days before the Planning Authority expected a decision to give the green light to the airstrip’s development, Labour’s Xewkija local council, led by Simona Refalo, the daughter of Labour’s Gozitan strongman, Minister Anton Refalo, publicly opposed the development.

She said the airstrip’s permit process should be suspended.

The local council agreed to object to the application in a statement approved “unanimously”.

“The Council believes this project will be a nuisance for Xewkija residents and harmful to the environment including increased pollution and loud noises,” the Labour Council declared.

It seems the Xewkija Council’s position completely surprised Minister Camilleri, who is spearheading the project.

“The minister was furious over this latest problem related to his long-sought-after project. It complicates matters politically even though the permit will be issued,” an official said.

According to the sources, it is clear to everyone in Gozo that the position taken by the Xewkija council, backed by Minister Anton Refalo, results from intense pressure from Tal-Malla and a serious threat to Labour’s political prospects.

To complicate matters, Tal-Malla are also working on converting a farmhouse in Xewkija, owned by Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife, to open a boutique hotel.