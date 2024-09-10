WATCH: BirdLife records killing of protected Osprey

A protected Osprey was shot down in Birżebbuġa on Monday, observed by volunteers of BirdLife Malta participating in the annual Raptor Camp.

The Osprey was shot in the early hours of the morning, as the autumn hunting season was launched on 1 September.

Bad weather brings migratory birds down to the island to roost, making them a target for illegal hunting.

The shooting of the Osprey occurred after about four ospreys were noted roosting in the Buskett area the previous evening, BirdLife said.

The organisation contacted the authorities, saying it was told the Environmental Protection Unit was not immediately available. BirdLife managed to pass on details following a third call, but it is understood that neither the bird nor the hunter were located.

“The disregard for the law by hunters that target protected birds is encouraged by the lack of enforcement on the islands of Malta and Gozo and is the reason why Malta is facing legal infringement procedures by the European Commission on the matter,” BirdLife said.

The organisation urged the Malta Police Force to take environmental protection seriously, calling for” a stronger EPU presence with adequate resources and motivation to act fast and decisive in such circumstances”.

The hunting season is open from September to January for around 10,000 hunters.