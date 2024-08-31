Standards Commissioner report says Miriam Dalli misused public resources

Minister Miriam Dalli has been reprimanded by the Standards Commissioner for using public resources for partisan purposes, following a complaint from Opposition MP Karol Aquilina.

On 26 February, Aquilina formally complained about a statement from Dalli’s ministry issued in February through the Department of Information (DOI).

The statement, criticised for its partisan tone, responded to the Opposition’s criticism of government project delays and planning.

It included remarks such as, “Contrary to this government, Nationalist administrations abandoned Cottonera and never truly sought to provide environmental projects in these localities,” which were seen as inappropriate for an official government statement.

The investigation published on 30 August found that Dalli’s statement violated Articles 4.9, 4.10, and 7.4 of the Code of Ethics for ministers and parliamentary secretaries. These articles cover abuse of ministerial influence, failure to separate ministerial roles from party politics, and the requirement for political impartiality in public service.

Dalli defended the statement, claiming it was intended to correct misinformation from the Opposition. “I respect the right of Opposition members to criticise the government’s operations… It is the obligation of my ministry to address the dissemination of incorrect information,” she stated.

In the press release by the Department for Information at the time, Dalli had said, “The Nationalist Party has stuck to the same strategy. They tried to stir up the people in 2019, three months before the Local Council elections when works were being carried out in Triq Rnella, and they are doing the same thing again today, three months before the 2024 Local Council elections.”