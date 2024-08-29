Health minister avoids comment on Mater Dei death as independent inquiry launched

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela has refrained from commenting on the death of 55-year-old Stephen Mangion at Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, citing ongoing investigations as an independent inquiry and a magisterial investigation have been launched.

Mangion, a retired police officer, arrived at Mater Dei’s emergency department at 8.30pm on Tuesday, complaining of severe chest pain. According to initial police reports, he was asked to wait and did not receive immediate attention. Mangion collapsed and died at 11pm after hours of waiting despite receiving CPR.

Claire Mangion, the deceased’s niece, vented her frustrations on Facebook, condemning the hospital’s handling of her uncle’s case. She wrote, “Reality hits home… my dearest uncle Stephen Mangion was asked to wait and wait even though he had chest pain until he collapsed and died at the emergency department at Mater Dei. A failed system that needs to change.”

Eyewitness Manuel Debono supported these claims. Debono said, “A man walked in, looking unwell… He registered at reception, and we heard him tell them he had chest pain. After 20 minutes, he still hadn’t been called for triage… He went outside, collapsed to the ground, and died in the waiting area.”

In response to the outcry, Abela told the press that an independent inquiry would be held. Magistrate Joe Mifsud will also conduct a magisterial investigation into the events at the Floriana Health Centre that preceded Mangion’s visit to Mater Dei.

Abela assured the public that the findings of both inquiries would be published within three weeks. “As a ministry, we want transparency. While we commend what is good, we must address shortcomings with justice.”

Abela also acknowledged understaffing at the emergency department and stated that measures, including wage increases for staff, are being taken to address this issue.

The health minister faced questions regarding a proposal to outsource emergency services to the private sector. He said, “There is an ongoing evaluation process that I cannot comment on,” and regretted that such a service was not available earlier.

Nationalist Party health spokesperson Adrian Delia expressed concern over the broader implications of the incident, stating, “I write with caution and without placing blame on anyone. But I have been saying for a while that the situation in the emergency department is critical… And there will be consequences. And that’s what’s happening.”

Delia called for immediate, collaborative action to address the crisis.