EP President Roberta Metsola under fire for promoting brother-in-law

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola is under fire for promoting her brother-in-law to Head the European Parliament President’s Cabinet in Brussels with a salary of some €20,000 a month.

Matthew Tabone joined the European Parliament in 2013 as head of Metsola’s office when she was an MEP. Since her election as president, he has been part of the Cabinet as Head of its Secretariat.

Metsola already attempted to appoint Tabone as chief of staff in 2022 but withdrew the nomination amid the Qatargate scandal. Independent candidate Arnold Cassola had also filed a compliant with the European Ombudsman at the time.

Critics, including various EU-based news agencies and MEPs from different parties, have accused Metsola of double standards and nepotism.

In his late 30s, Matthew Tabone is the grandson of PN stalwart and late Malta President Censu Tabone. He has been working for Metsola since she was elected MEP in 2013. In 2015, he married her sister, Lisa, who lives in Brussels.

After taking over the EP presidency, Metsola indicated her intention in 2022 to appoint Tabone to the top Cabinet position. Yet following harsh criticism and the fact that the EP was passing through a challenging period related to the Qatargate scandal, Tabone was dropped at the eleventh hour and replaced by Spaniard Leticia Zuleta De Reales Ansald.

Tabone was instead appointed Head of Metsola’s private office.

Following her strong showing at the last MEP elections and re-election as EP President for a second term, Metsola decided to get on with the move and give her brother-in-law the top post.

According to EP rules, MEPs are not allowed to employ relatives. However, this comes with a caveat: Only first-degree relatives are prohibited.

Although Tabone is not a first-degree relative of the EP President, many still pounced on the appointment, criticising a rare slip by the EP President.

Alex Agius Saliba, Labour’s Head of Delegation in Brussels, denounced the appointment, insisting that it was a case of blatant nepotism.

Accusing the local media of double standards, he said Labour MPs and ministers would be crucified if they did the same. He failed to notice how often that has happened under a Labour government.

The Shift has reported various instances during the past years where Labour ministers employed relatives, including wives and girlfriends of their Cabinet colleagues.

For example, the former wife of Agius Saliba was employed in the secretariat of Minister Ian Borg.

MEPs from various parties who spoke to The Shift said that while Metsola was not breaking the rules, her decision still amounted to nepotism.

“Metsola should lead by example and make sure that nepotism isn’t allowed. In this case, this was a very wrong decision even if lawful,” a green MEP told The Shift.

Metsola’s mandate as Head of the EP ends in 2026.