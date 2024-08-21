Moviment Graffitti fights Bitmac’s bid to legalize concrete plant

Activist group Moviment Graffitti is opposing Bitmac Ltd.’s plan to sanction an illegal concrete plant and relocate its hot asphalt plant in Tal-Balal, San Ġwann, citing serious health and environmental concerns from local residents.

The public is being urged to object to the proposal, which the civil society activists believe would worsen existing health and environmental problems in the area.

The Bitmac plant is located in Tal-Balal between San Ġwann and l-Iklin, and has long been the subject of controversy. Originally developed in the mid-1990’s on former agricultural land, the plant has expanded without proper permits.

Moviment Graffitti noted in a Facebook post that the plant was built “illegally, in a piecemeal fashion” and that its production capacity increased sevenfold in 2018.

The group said that the expansion has caused “an unprecedented increase in emissions of toxic tarmac fumes and other harmful substances.”

Their objections are based on numerous complaints from residents in nearby areas, including Iklin, San Ġwann, Għargħur, and Birkirkara, who say the plant’s emissions have created a persistent stench and harmed their health.

Moviment Graffitti accused the government of ignoring these concerns, stating, “The Government’s failure to take any significant action… shows that the Government, Bitmac’s largest client, prioritises the construction lobby over the people.”

Bitmac Ltd.’s new application seeks to legalise the concrete batching plant retroactively and move the asphalt plant slightly to make room for more commercial activities, including storing recycled materials.

This expansion could have a significant impact on the local community, particularly in terms of increased industrial activity and pollution. Despite this, government agencies responsible for monitoring the plant, including the Environmental Health Directorate and the Environment and Resources Authority, have yet to take meaningful action.

Bitmac Ltd.’s ownership includes major players in the construction sector with close ties to the ruling Labour Party. Shareholders Naipaul Developments, Schembri Barbros, and V&C Investments are linked to influential families who have secured lucrative government contracts, including on the Central Link project.

Moviment Graffitti is urging the public to submit objections to the Planning Authority, which is currently reviewing the application.

The deadline for objections is 2nd September.