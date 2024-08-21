Identity Malta scandal exposes misuse of multiple addresses for fake ID cards

Lawyer Louise Anne Pulis was probably expecting a pile of weathered adverts when she asked her husband to check the letterbox of a long-vacant property. Imagine their surprise when they discovered mail addressed to four different people who were apparently registered at their address.

Pulis expressed her outrage on social media, saying, “Every day we hear about the Identity scandal… It wasn’t correspondence for just one person, nor two, nor three… but for four different people!!! Shame on you, if you have any!”

Identity Malta has advised property owners to report any irregular mail, and urged companies and local services to verify clients’ addresses with official documents.

The ‘racket’ at Identity Malta made headlines when former MP and lawyer Jason Azzopardi filed a 60-page request for a magisterial inquiry into the issuing of documents for some 18,000 Third Country Nationals (TCNs) for thousands of euro, issued on the back of marriage certificates and other documents fabricated by Identità officials since 2015.

MP Darren Carabott criticised the government’s handling of the scandal, especially Minister Byron Camilleri’s refusal to release the results of an internal inquiry into 18,000 fraudulent identity cards.

Carabott said on Facebook: “This response shows how much this government wants to keep things hidden and make scandals disappear. Minister, we will not forget what you and the government are trying to conceal.”

Azzopardi also revealed that four families had recently visited Birkirkara Police Station to report their home addresses being stolen and used to issue identity cards to foreigners.

He shared a case where a 15-year-old girl’s identity card number was allegedly duplicated and used by a foreign national to access healthcare at Mater Dei Hospital, and condemned the situation as “CORRUPTION… They have STOLEN ALL of our IDENTITY CARDS!!”

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Security, and Employment defended its actions in a press release, stating that “Justice doesn’t happen through media reports but by taking necessary actions when faced with allegations.”

The Ministry claimed Identity Malta acted appropriately by referring the matter to the police after an internal investigation by its Compliance Section and the Expatriates Unit, adding, “By making these demands, the Opposition risks prejudicing the case, possibly hindering justice.”

Azzopardi questioned why the police force had not requested a magisterial inquiry based on the information it received in November 2022.

Public scepticism remains high despite the government’s assurances. Critics argue that withholding the internal inquiry’s findings only fuels suspicion.