Call for an emergency parliamentary debate on Israel’s war on Gaza

In an open letter to the government, the organisation Ġustizzja għall-Palestina called for an immediate parliamentary debate on the country’s stance and actions regarding the ongoing crisis in Palestine.

Released on 10 August, the letter highlights the “catastrophic escalation of atrocities and violence” in Palestine and urges Malta’s lawmakers to address the situation with the urgency it demands.

The letter notes that parliaments across Europe have already taken significant steps to address the crisis. Citing the Illegal Israeli Settlements Divestment Bill 2023 (Bill 28 of 2023) under consideration in the Republic of Ireland, the letter suggests that Malta is falling behind in its response.

“Serious debate on these issues in the Parliament of Malta is long overdue,” the letter asserts, calling on the Maltese government to “step up to its responsibilities”.

The letter outlines specific demands, including an emergency debate to discuss concrete actions Malta should take. Among these demands is a call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the lifting of the blockade, and ensuring the protection of civilians with unrestricted access to humanitarian aid.

The letter also urges Malta to support international accountability, particularly through the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ), to investigate and prosecute those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the region.

“We urge parliament to debate Malta’s joining the 13 countries that have already joined or declared their intention to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ,” the letter states.

Additionally, the letter calls for immediate international humanitarian support to address the dire situation in Gaza, including medical supplies, food, and infrastructure assistance.

The authors also demand that Malta take a firm stance against the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories and ensure that no Maltese assets are invested in activities supporting this occupation.

Recalling Malta’s statement from 16 November 1988, acknowledging “the right of the Palestinian people to establish a sovereign state,” the letter urges formal recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state.

The signatories of the letter express hope that Malta will raise its voice against what they describe as “grave injustices” and take tangible steps toward a just and lasting peace for the Palestinian people and the region.

So far, almost 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, including nearly 16,500 children. In addition, more than 92,240 people have been injured, and more than 10,000 are missing.