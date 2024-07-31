Orchestra Chair resigns following criminal charges on hospitals deal

The Chair of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Alfred Camilleri, has resigned as he faces criminal charges on the hospitals deal following a magisterial inquiry.

Camilleri, who until a few years ago served as the finance ministry’s top civil servant, is being charged with fraud and dereliction of duty, among other charges, following the magisterial inquiry into the fraudulent Vitals/Steward hospitals deal.

He was the finance ministry permanent secretary when the deal was negotiated and throughout most of the concession period.

Camilleri, along with two other civil servants, Health Ministry Permanent Secretary (now retired) Joseph Rapa and Economy Ministry Permanent Secretary Ronald Mizzi, are being accused of turning a blind eye when the multi-million-euro deal was struck.

He was one of the few permanent secretaries to operate under the PN and survive the 2013 change of government.

Camilleri is accused of having committed crimes he was duty-bound to prevent. He has denied any knowledge of what was going on at the time of the deal.

Camilleri, 64, sits on the Curia’s financial committee, which, together with the Archbishop, makes the organisation’s most important financial decisions.

Camilleri is also a member of the boards of directors of two listed companies owned by the Corinthia Group.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said in a statement on Wednesday that Camilleri “was, is and will remain a true friend loyal to the art and culture sector”.

Bonnici added that Camilleri implemented significant changes while occupying the role.

Camilleri will be replaced by Odette Vassallo.