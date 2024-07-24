Fatal rockfall at Munxar highlights urgent need for coastal safety measures

The recent fatal accident at Munxar Beach, where falling rocks killed 22-year-old Mirabelle Falzon from Siġġiewi, has prompted urgent calls for action to address Malta’s deteriorating fortifications and coastal hazards.

Peter Gatt, President of the Malta Chamber of Geologists, voiced his concern with The Shift, noting that this was not the first time falling rocks had injured a swimmer.

He cited a previous incident where coastal rocks collapsed, injuring a girl swimming at tal-Veċċja in St Paul’s Bay. Gatt explained that coastal erosion, partly accelerated by sea level rise, is causing more frequent collapses of coastal rocks, posing a significant geohazard.

He stressed that Malta is the only European country without a national geological service, a government agency that monitors rock resources and potential coastal hazards. Such a service is vital for preventing rock failures that endanger swimmers.

Areas like Għar Lapsi and St Peter’s Pool are particularly at risk due to rapid coastal erosion. Gatt criticised the government for prioritising construction and industrial activity over establishing a geological service to protect the public from natural hazards.

He called for a change in governance priorities to ensure public safety, especially as Malta faces the consequences of climate change and increased use of its limited land and coastal areas.

Mirabelle Falzon’s death has reignited concerns about the safety risks neglected sites pose. The Riħama battery, a focal point of ongoing problems, exemplifies the dangers of such deteriorating structures.

Explorer Conrad Neil Gatt, who has been vocal about the state of the Riħama battery, emphasised the urgent need for intervention: “I’ve been raising concerns for weeks about the condition of the Riħama battery and its surrounding areas. The dangers have been clear, yet no action has been taken.”

Gatt’s previous warnings, including a TikTok video posted just days before the accident, highlighted the severe disrepair of the Riħama battery. Despite his efforts to alert authorities, including the Marsaskala local council, no preventive measures had been implemented.

Similar accidents point to broader issues with hazardous conditions. For example, in September 2016, a cave collapse in St Paul’s Bay critically injured a young girl despite prior warnings about the area’s instability.

Similarly, a dangerous cliff jump in August 2023 at St Peter’s Pool highlighted the risks associated with unstable coastal areas.

Arnold Cassola also criticised the authorities for their inaction, referencing his previous warnings about the Riħama battery.

“What a terrible tragedy. I highlighted the dangers of the Riħama battery in March 2023 and again in June. The authorities took no action, and now we face another loss,” he wrote on social media, sharing past warnings and images of the deteriorating site.

The recent fatal accident at Munxar Beach serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive safety measures. As investigations continue, authorities must take decisive action to address these hazards and prevent further tragedies.

The call for immediate and effective intervention to manage the risks associated with these sites has never been more pressing.