Speaker’s ruling requested on Keith Schembri’s ‘lies’ following The Shift’s report

PN MP Darren Carabott has asked for a ruling from the Speaker of the House regarding the testimony of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) following a report by The Shift revealing Schembri was using a fake email for negotiations on Electrogas.

Carabott is the Chair of the parliamentary committee that asked Schembri in March 2023 whether he had approached members involved in the hospitals concession about the sale of Gasol’s shares in the Electrogas consortium. Schembri denied this three times.

Yet The Shift revealed emails in which Schembri was using the alias ‘Frank Pillow’ to remain updated on negotiations through a covert communication channel with Yorgen Fenech, Ram Tumuluri and Gasol.

On Monday, Carabott referred to The Shift’s article in parliament, saying the PAC spent months investigating the Electrogas contract and that Schembri had testified in three sessions.

Lying under oath is perjury, a serious crime punishable with imprisonment.

“There are guidelines, as you know, and we are requesting the Speaker’s direction,” Carabott said.

The Speaker replied that his position was that he would not comment on an ongoing case – referring to the Constitutional case filed by Schembri – but accepted the documents.

Any ruling would be after the summer break, although the Speaker has already made his intentions clear.